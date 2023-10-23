Eerily beautiful offers at Epic Games

Halloween is just around the corner and there are various discount campaigns in the usual game shops. We summarize all the important information for you.

Bild: Bing Image Creator / Epic Games

Already launched in the Epic Games Store

Epic Games has already called for the annual discount battle on October 18th. The Halloween sale there runs until November 1, 2023. The focus is once again on games that have a certain spooky factor. This includes not only some AAA titles, but also smaller indie gems. You can see some of the highlights in the table below. As always: tastes differ. So it doesn’t hurt to take a look and click through the offers yourself.

SpielPreisDiscountDead Island 241,99€-30%The Last Of Us Part I47,99€-20%Dead by Daylight9,99€-50%Remnant II39,99€-20%World War Z: Aftermath23,99€-40%The Outlast Trials21,59€-20%Killing Floor 24,99€-80%Dying Light 2 Stay Human29,99€-50%Evil Dead: The Game14,99€-50%Sherlock Holmes Chapter One8,99€-80%

Steam will follow later

Of course there will also be another Halloween sale on Steam. However, it doesn’t start there until October 26th. However, the promotion will run one day longer, namely until November 2nd, 2023. It is not yet known which games will be on offer and how high the discount will be. But you will at least be able to pick up a Halloween collection in the points shop.

