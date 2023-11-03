Barbra Streisand Opens Up About the Insults Surrounding Her Nose in New Memoir

Barbra Streisand, the iconic singer, actress, and director, has admitted in her recently published memoir that comments about her nose have been “insults” that still bother her. Streisand, known for her extraordinary talent and success, has faced media scrutiny and ridicule over her nose throughout her career. Despite winning awards, leading box office hits, and directing her own films, her nose seemed to garner more attention than her achievements. In her memoir, Streisand lists the names she has been called, including “a kind anteater, a bitter persimmon, an angry hamster, a short-sighted gazelle, and a dizzy ferret.” While she can take these insults with humor, she admits that they still hurt her.

Streisand’s nose became a topic of discussion early in her career, with advice from others to undergo rhinoplasty. However, she firmly rejected the idea, believing that it would ruin her voice, which she believed was special because of her deviated septum. She has expressed her desire to change the tip of her nose slightly, but has never wanted to make it smaller. Streisand has always celebrated unique beauty, admiring Italian actress Silvana Mangano’s nose as “the most beautiful nose that exists.”

Despite the media’s fixation on her nose, Streisand has had an immensely successful career, winning awards and captivating audiences with her incredible talent. She has paved the way for other women in the industry and redefined the idea of beauty in Hollywood by portraying attractive female characters with depth and personality. Streisand’s nose may remain a topic of discussion, but her career and impact on the entertainment industry are far more significant.