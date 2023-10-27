Bareiro scored the tie for San Lorenzo and shouted it in the face of a rival: watch the tense moment

In a more than hot duel, San Lorenzo and Platense tied 1-1 this Thursday at the Nuevo Gasómetro. The tension, present throughout the match, escalated to its peak towards the end, after Adam Bareiro marked the agonizing tie for the Cyclone and He would shout it in a rival’s face.

The confrontation was recorded by cameras and continued once the meeting was overwhen the forward crossed paths with Gaston Susoto whom he had made the provocative celebration, and threw water in his face.

During the match, Bareiro and the Calamar defender They had engaged in a heated verbal and physical fight. Finally, the attacker got even when, after scoring the tie for the local team, He approached 6 Platense and shouted it in his face. He was immediately reprimanded for his actions.

Bareiro's EMPATE with dedication to Suso.

The exchange continued after the match ended. It was at that moment that, while Bareiro was waiting to give his statements to the official broadcast, Suso moved the billboard in the background with a blow. “Why are you being bad?”the forward reproached him.

Although the situation did not escalate, Bareiro was consulted about the situation and put a cold shoulder by assuring that “These are things that end up on the field.«.

Regarding the reason for the conflict, he explained that «he took it with me throughout the game» and considered that his rival «He went a little overboard and that’s why the fight about the goal«.





