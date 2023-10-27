Xiaomi HyperOS is official, the new interface of XIAOMI • Techzilla devices

Xiaomi presented its new operating system, Xiaomi HyperOS, during the event “Leap Beyond the Moment”. This operating system was prdesigned to breathe new life into the intelligent ecosystem of personal devices, cars and home products. Xiaomi HyperOS focuses on four main goals: low-level refactoring, cross-end intelligent connectivity, proactive intelligence and end-to-end security. The result is a completely renewed user experience. Xiaomi HyperOS will be pre-installed on the new ones Xiaomi 14 Series devices, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi TV S Pro 85″ MiniLED and others, available in the Chinese market.

Heow-level refactoring was one of the focal points of Xiaomi HyperOS. This lens aims to fully exploit the potential of Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi HyperOS has been in development since 2017 and was designed to introduce a new level of coherence in the IoT landscape. The operating system fulfills the mission to unify all ecosystem devices into a single integrated system framework. The ultimate goal is to maximize the performance of each device, ensure a uniform user experience and enable a perfect connectivity between all Xiaomi devices.

sold by

Xiaomi HyperOS is based on Linux and the Xiaomi Vela system, developed internally by Xiaomi. Thanks to its exceptional compatibility and precise system resource management capabilities, each device can deliver optimal performance. Xiaomi HyperOS layer supports over 200 processor platforms and over 20 standard file systems, covering hundreds of device types and thousands of SKUs. Furthermore, it allows for flexible configuration, operation and deployment based on hardware requirements, with a range of sizes dThe RAM of compatible devices ranges from 64KB to 24GB. Following the principle of configuring only the resources needed as the hardware varies, along with file deduplication and underlying stackIO compression, Xiaomi HyperOS is light by its very nature: the system firmware on smartphones occupies only 8.75GB, which constitutes a significant improvement over the competition.

Xiaomi HyperOS comes with sophisticated scheduling capabilities capable of accurately managing hardware and orchestrating different activities in diverse and complex scenarios. This is possible through technical means such as dynamic thread priority adjustment and dynamic task cycle evaluation, which enable optimal performance while maintaining energy efficiency. Running resource-intensive games on a smartphone equipped with Xiaomi HyperOS It achieves more stable frame rates and lower power consumption than stock Android and other heavily customized operating systems.

On devices with limited processing power, the benefits of scheduling Xiaomi HyperOS they are even more evident; supports splitting tasks across multiple processing units for cooperative processing, maximizing hardware performance.

Xiaomi HyperOS features an innovative cross-end intelligent connectivity framework, HyperConnect, which facilitates real-time networking between myriad devices. With the introduction of the integrated device center, users can now actively control almost their entire range of connected devices, effortlessly monitoring and managing their interconnected ecosystem from anywhere, whether at home, on the road or in the office. This opens a new era of convenience and efficiency for users, who will be able to identify and manage all the devices in their Xiaomi ecosystem even more fluidly.

Xiaomi HyperOS harmonizes all connected devices, allowing the software to adapt to the user’s needs. You can seamlessly switch camera sources during video conferences, access your car cameras from your phone, access your smartphone’s rear-view camera while using a tablet or laptop, and even connect your tablet to the Internet via your smartphone. Additionally, apps, clipboard contents and notifications can be seamlessly transferred between devices, depending on the user’s needs.

Xiaomi HyperOS incorporates an AI subsystem that supports advanced AI technologies, enabling devices to assist users proactively. HyperMind is the cognitive center of the Xiaomi device ecosystem, bringing cutting-edge connections between devices in the era of “proactive intelligence”. This allows devices to proactively understand user needs and act accordingly. HyperMind uses the four perceptual capabilities of devices – environment, vision, sound and behavior – to learn user needs and automatically adapt devices to their needs. For example, if a user always turns on the living room light after unlocking the smart door lock, HyperMind will automatically light the room after learning this pattern and asking for user consent. This innovation simplifies complex connectivity between devices and reduces the cost of traditional machine learning, allowing users to enjoy the convenience of device connectivity without having to understand intricate logic understanding or activation mechanisms.

The new OS uses large base templates, allowing them to power system applications. Xiaomi AI Assistant now allows direct access to the text generation capabilities of the basic models via its user interface, making activities such as generating speeches and summarizing articles possible. The real-time captioning feature has been improved to transcribe video conference conversations into intelligent meeting notes and summaries.

Xiaomi HyperOS places fundamental attention on security, extending its protective umbrella not only to individual devices but also to interconnected safety modules. To further protect the entire network, Xiaomi HyperOS employs end-to-end encryption through TEE for data transmission between devices.

Xiaomi Vela is Open Source

Xiaomi is therefore proud to announce the open-sourcing of Xiaomi Vela, an IoT software platform designed for consumer IoT products. This platform, developed independently by Xiaomi, is based on the open-source NuttX real-time operating system. Xiaomi Vela provides a uniform software platform for different IoT hardware, simplifying development by abstracting underlying hardware differences and providing a unified software interface for higher-level developers. This approach unifies different application scenarios, streamlines development and improves efficiency. By making Xiaomi Vela open-source for IoT device manufacturers and developers, Xiaomi promotes the innovation of IoT devices, improving their performance and enabling real-time connectivity across a wide spectrum of devices.

Xiaomi HyperOS is a human experience-focused operating system designed and built to connect personal devices, automobiles and smart home products into a smart ecosystem. The system marks a fundamental step forward in Xiaomi’s strategic vision of building the intelligent ecosystem “Human x Car x Home”.

The new Xiaomi 14 Series will be equipped with Xiaomi HyperOS pre-installed, along with devices launched in the Chinese domestic market by Xiaomi, such as Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi TV S Pro 85″ miniLED and others.

sold by

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Facebook

X

