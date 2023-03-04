Event: 26.02.2023, Rockhouse Bar Salzburg

Bands: Batushka / Hate / Firtan / Summoner’s Circle /Paradise in Flames / Anachoret

Origin: Poland / Poland / Germany / USA / Brazil / Germany

Ticket: 25€

Genre: Black Metal



On the Lord’s Day, the Rockhouse Bar in Salzburg called for the black mass. A line up was promised that could almost have passed as a one-day festival in terms of both quantity and quality. A total of six (!) Black Metal bands were allowed to fill the vaulted bar with sound from 5 p.m. and they did it quite well. But first things first.

The Local Heroes of Anachoret make. Despite all adversities, such as the lack of a sound check or the gigantic drums, with which you – in addition to your own drummer – had to share the stage that was not too big anyway, a thoroughly successful start to this very long evening. Even if you didn’t necessarily see that the house was sold out, the number of visitors was well above average, and you could tell that they had fun with the show.

We continued with the Brazilians Paradise in Flames. It felt like they were louder than the openers, but that’s essentially it. The band couldn’t really get the crowd involved, but the sound engineer was probably on the verge of burnout. The singer in particular didn’t want to fit into the mix at all, was either inaudible or drowned out everything and unfortunately seemed relatively out of place that evening. Towards the end, the bar slowly filled up to the back corners.

Summoner’s Circle from the United States then brought a little more mysticism into the action and also managed to involve the crowd more. One clearly noticed that there is a difference to the first two bands, both musically and in terms of stage performance. Definitely a first highlight and exclamation mark of the evening. What had just ended really strong was later on Firtan continued accordingly. The German Post Black Metalers, who have already built up a considerable fan base in this country, really set off fireworks. Great cinema and at the latest now the hall was warmed up and shaking. Normally, after four bands, one would speak of a successful concert evening. Here, however, the prelude was just done, because the Death Black Metalers Hate from Poland prepared at this point to transform the Rockhouse into a Tollhouse and simply disassemble it. The show made it clear again that the border between music and sport is often fluid, because what was offered here on the instruments is definitely sporty and requires a certain amount of stamina. Even though it’s been a relatively long time, the band spread adrenaline through the whole hall and was probably the band who had the most fun. As just mentioned… the evening was long. But one still went and so it was finally time for the headliner Batushka. Anyone who has seen the band live before knows what to expect. Church mood including incense and the rest of the fuss, which probably seemed even better in the vault of the Rockhouse Bar than in most other locations. Even if what was offered was definitely what you paid for, you could already tell that one or the other (yes, even the editor, to be honest) was a bit tired, which didn’t necessarily help the atmosphere in the back half of the bar. In summary, it can be said about the evening that those who didn’t know anything about the troubles beforehand probably hardly felt them. That six bands for one evening is a fairly borderline, but doable amount. And that the evening as a whole can definitely be described as a success. Consistently solid to good performances and the season for a socially acceptable advance sale price of 25 euros are impressive. All of these arguments and more speak in favor of making a detour to Salzburg more often.

