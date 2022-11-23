Home Entertainment Be the First to Preview the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe
Be the First to Preview the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe

The General Purpose Shoe jointly created by artist Tom Sachs and NikeCraft continues to bring new works. After the release of “Brown” and “Archive” and other styles, this time we will usher in the white-bottomed-yellow-color upper foot photo album that was first unveiled last time. .

Since the supply of cooperation projects in the past was often in short supply, in order to achieve the main goal of “everyday” and solve the aforementioned problems, the latest shoe named “General Purpose Shoe” is a special statement that it will be released in a normal form; through the photos released by Yankeekicks, a sneaker name , we were able to learn more details about the new colorway, including an off-white base, a yellow Swoosh, a green pull tab on the tongue, hand-painted Tom Sachs lettering on the heel and inner insole, and a black toothed outsole.

The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe joint new color is expected to be released next year through Nike and selected retailers around the world, priced at $110, and interested readers must pay attention to follow-up news.

