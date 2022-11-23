[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, November 23, 2022]NASA officials said that within the next 10 years, humans can live on the moon for a long time.

As part of NASA’s “Moon to Mars Exploration Mission,” the Artemis rocket carrying the Orion capsule was launched at 1:47 a.m. Eastern Time on November 16 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. emission.

In addition to sending astronauts back to the moon, NASA also hopes to establish a long-term human habitable environment on the moon through the Artemis mission, and eventually allow astronauts to travel from the moon to Mars.

NASA said that the rocket on the 16th carried three test dummies. They will fly 40,000 miles beyond the moon with the space capsule and return to Earth after a 25.5-day flight.

Howard S., Orion program manager, Johnson Space Center in Houston. Howard Hu (Howard Hu) told the BBC that NASA’s rocket launch mission on the 16th will deeply explore the unknown side of space for a long time, “not just for the United States, but for the whole world.”

Nonsense, I hope that in the near future, humans can live on the moon for a long time.

“In the next ten years, humans will definitely be able to live on the moon,” Hu Huohua emphasized. “As for how long it will take, it depends on how long we can stay on the surface of the moon.”

“They’re going to live there for a long time, with residents, and a rover (for astronauts and equipment), so after that, we’re not only putting people on the moon, we’re building on the moon, giving them a base on the surface of the moon. facility.”

The Artemis mission has been full of twists and turns since its launch.

In August 2022, NASA canceled the launch due to a temperature sensor failure. In September 2022, the second launch was canceled due to the weather of Hurricane Ian and the leakage of the rocket’s liquid hydrogen. Fortunately, it was successfully launched last Wednesday (November 16).

If the mission is successful, NASA’s next rocket will launch with a crew on board, and the next one will carry astronauts to the moon. This will be the first time humans have landed on the moon since Apollo 17 returned to Earth in December 1972.

Howard. Hu told the BBC that the missions would investigate water resources at the Moon’s south pole and see if this water could be refined into rocket fuel for flights to Mars.

Hu Huohua said, “Beyond the earth’s orbit, it is very important for human beings to go farther and learn more. Then we can take a bigger step forward and go to Mars.”

He said, “The Artemis mission, in addition to establishing a sustainable base and transportation system, can further learn how to survive in the environment of deep space.”

NASA detailed the progress of the Artemis 1 mission in a blog post. The Orion capsule, which is traveling at 5,102 miles per hour, passed 81 miles above the lunar surface on November 21.

The original article “Humans Could Be Living on the Moon 10 Years From Now, NASA Says” was published in the English “Epoch Times“

