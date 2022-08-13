Home Entertainment Beckham’s mother-in-law and daughter-in-law are at odds?Daughter-in-law response instructions | Beckham | Victoria mother-in-law | Nicole Lapez | Brooklyn | Victoria
[Voice of Hope, August 12, 2022]

When the famous British star family Beckham married the billion-dollar eldest daughter-in-law in April this year, it was reported that the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law were at odds, and the daughter-in-law responded through a magazine interview.

The former “Golden Boy of Football” David Beckham (David Beckham) and the former “Noble Spice Girl” Victoria (Victoria Beckham) 2 have 3 sons and 1 daughter, the eldest son Brooklyn on April 9 with billions of dollars, actress Ni It is interesting that Nicole Lapez’s wedding dress is not from the fashion brand of her mother-in-law Victoria, and according to the “Sun” report, Victoria strongly hopes to design wedding dresses for her son and daughter-in-law, so it is rumored that Victoria and Nicola Peez’s mother-in-law and daughter-in-law were at odds.

However, Nicole Lapez said in an interview with the magazine “Variety” that she was going to wear a Victorian wedding dress, but the other party’s master couldn’t drive it out before the wedding, so she decided to change to the white dress that Valentino customized for her. Yarn, Nicole Lapez also said: “She (Victoria) didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I don’t want to wear it”, Nicole Lapez thinks that the outside world is chasing the wind and making a fuss on the wedding dress issue, and it will start There are rumors of “discord between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law”.

