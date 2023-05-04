Behringer began to “tribute” according to the module sales list, this time the victim was Make Noise Maths

Behringer’s Make Noise Maths “Tribute” is finally out. This is undoubtedly a “painstaking” work, so that they spent 4 years “paying tribute” to the most popular multifunctional eurorack module product in history, the famous Maths from Make Noise.

Behringer Abacus is an exact replica of the Make Noise Maths module, with features including signal mixing, envelopes, LFOs, gate generation and logic functions.

The module consists of four inputs with attenuation and voltage generation, with a CV controllable rise and fall envelope on each identical side, which can be logarithmic, linear or exponential, with a knob to switch between the two to move between. With the cycle button you can enable LFO mode on either side. In terms of other outputs, it has end-of-cycle and end-of-rise flip-flops, OR and SUM logic outputs, inverted and unified outputs.

Maybe Abacus is a Behringer product with a full degree of completion and “tribute”, but why not develop your own product if you have this skill, but spend 4 years prostituting other people’s ideas for nothing? In terms of patents, if those classic synthesizers have passed the patent protection period, what fig leaf is there for Behringer’s “tribute” to Make Noise and XAOC Devices’ current products?

However, it takes 4 years to copy, and it may be a bit too demanding for Behringer to develop its own products.