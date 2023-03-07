Original title: March Jianye Movie Town and Only Henan Create a Surprise Exclusive to Her

March in Yangchun, the warm spring day, is a good time to travel. On the occasion of the “March 8th” International Women’s Labor Day, Jianye Film Town and Only Henan·Drama Fantasy City have prepared a series of exclusive holiday surprises for female friends, such as ticket discounts, half-price dress changes, etc., to create a festival for all “goddesses” A good place to go in spring.

Jianye Movie Town: Dress up as a heroine and meet a more beautiful self

It is understood that the movie town will start the theme event of “Changing into a heroine” from March 1, and has prepared a series of exclusive holiday surprises for the “goddesses”. From the 1st to the 19th, enter the movie town, change You can enjoy a half-price discount for clothing, whether it is elegant Hanfu, elegant cheongsam, or bright cloak… Put on a costume to be the heroine, enter the play in a second, and travel through time and space to meet different selves!

Walking on the movie avenue to dance with super-high-value actors, you can also experience a super immersive and fun experience, and you can also shoot a group of blockbuster movies, and encounter a more beautiful self in Jianye Movie Town. In addition, every Saturday and Sunday during the event, there will also be a parade of national style Hanfu. The clothes are elegant, like a surprise. The classical Hanfu and the antique town scenery complement each other. It must be beautiful to check in and take a group photo.

In addition, Movie Town has also prepared a super-long-term preferential ticket price policy, which will last from the 1st to the 19th. Tourists can enjoy a discounted ticket price of 138 yuan for two people (at least one person is a woman). Purchase from the official channel of Movie Town.

Only Henan·Drama Fantasy City: The spring is warm and the flowers are blooming, the weather is sunny, and it is time to watch the drama in spring

The spring is warm and the flowers are blooming, and only March in Henan is dedicated to the Goddess Festival. From March 1st to 12th, only Henan Scenic Spots will offer a discounted ticket price of 390 yuan for two people traveling with women for a limited time. Buy from official channels.

It is worth mentioning that this ticket price promotion includes one of the three main dramas, “Illusion City Theater”. Visitors can welcome the warm wind in March and walk into Henan·Drama Fantasy City. At this time, the wheat seedlings on the 100-acre wheat field are growing gratifyingly, and the greenery is full of vitality. Head waiting for the arrival of tourists. In addition, the entire park is dominated by rammed-earth buildings with earth-yellow tones. The unique architectural design and the spring scenery of the garden complement each other visually with a special charm! (Wang Junjie Cheng Fangyuan/text image)

(Dahe.com)

