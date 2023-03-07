Easter is less than a month away, can you believe it?

This also means that it’s almost time to participate in Disneyland‘s annual Eggstravaganza hunt! Last year’s hunt was a lot of fun, and we’re so excited that this year’s dates and prizes have just been announced.

You can participate in Disneyland’s Eggstravaganza from March 13th to April 9th this year. Pick up a game board for $9.99look for the hidden eggs all around the park, and return it for the prize — one of six collectible eggs.

You can play in Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney, but each one has a different board.

So this means you can find different eggs in each of these locations, but you will have to purchase different boards for each location.

Each of the three areas has multiple places to purchase the board, but only one return location. If you’re confused about where to go, ask a nearby Cast Member!

Game boards are only available while supplies lastand purchasing limits will apply, so we suggest grabbing yours sooner rather than later. Be sure to stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disneyland news!

