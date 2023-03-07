Naiwan’s main creation Wei Wei leads the interpretation

Hangzhou Daily News On the occasion of the 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games, the official theme promotion song of the Hangzhou Asian Games “From Now to the Future” was officially launched. The song was mainly composed by the young musician Naiwan (Zhao Xinyue), led by the famous singer Wei Wei, and gathered more than a hundred athletes and performers from home and abroad to perform together.

The song “From Now to the Future” comes from the global call for songs of the Asian Games. After multiple links such as song selection, in-depth polishing, audition and audition, it was finally presented to the public. The biggest highlight of this song is the large-scale onomatopoeia and vocal chorus, showing the sense of Chinese power and the energy of unity in sports events. The catchy melody and pulsating rhythm are also one of the characteristics of the song. The use of musical atmosphere to reflect the modernization process of Hangzhou as the host city of the Asian Games is impressive.

Talking about the creation process of the song, Naiwan said: “Hangzhou in my impression is full of modernization, technology and informationization atmosphere, so I quickly decided to create this song in the direction of going to a better future together. This is my country’s It is the third time to host the Asian Games. As a contemporary young man, I hope to inject vitality into this song, so I choose to use such a brisk, lively, bright, and rhythmic style to present it. In the process of creating lyrics and music, I also worked with The teachers of the Asian Organizing Committee and professional music teachers communicated repeatedly and continued to improve, and finally confirmed the title of the song “From Now to the Future”, and repeated these six words many times as the core idea of ​​the whole song.”

Since then, the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, the guiding expert team, and the professional production team have held several rounds of polishing meetings to “finish” the songs. Through two rounds of song audition sessions, 100 representatives from all walks of life, including music work guidance experts, provincial and municipal literary and art federations, music associations, media circles, and young people, were invited to audition, recommend and comment on the polished songs, and finally the songs were formed and made into MVs.

The Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee also specially coordinated the shooting team to go to New York and invited Wei Wei, the representative singer of the well-known song “Asian Heroes” in the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, to lead the MV. Wei Wei said, “From 1990 to now, 32 years have passed, from the first sports song “Asian Heroes” to today’s singing “From Now to the Future”, I am deeply honored along the way!”

The MV has been filmed six times in batches starting from May 2022, bringing together the sports and entertainment circles, including Wu Dajing, Wu Jingyu, Xue Ming, Xiao Ruoteng, Gong Li and other athletes, as well as nearly a hundred people from home and abroad. There are powerful and creative singers such as Pinguan, Zhou Shen, Ai Re, etc., and even singers such as Lu Wei and Bai Xue. During the recording of the song and the MV, the performers spoke highly of the song, hoping to hear the full version soon, and expressed their sincere expectations and blessings for the holding of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In September, the scenery in Hangzhou is just right. Let’s sing praises for the country and home together.