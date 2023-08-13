Belinda Signs Contract with Warner Music Latina, New Album Imminent

Great news for belifans! Belinda He has just shared on his social networks that he signed a contract with Warner Music Latina and promised that soon there will be news musicals. “This is the most important moment of my career so far,” said the singer whose last studio album came out 10 years ago.

No one disputes the fame or popularity of Belinda nor her skills as an actress and singer. However, for her fans there is an aspect in which she has been in debt for several years and it is that the artist has not published a new studio album for a decade.

The wait seems to be close to ending, and this is what the artist announced through their social networks. He first shared an enigmatic message, in which she announced the imminence of important news, although without giving great details.

“Good morning Miami! I want to tell you that I am about to have something happen that I have been waiting for a long time. This is the most important moment of my career so far,” he said. Belinda in a story he uploaded to his Instagram.

She then said that it is a decision that took her time to make, that she is “very excited about what is going to happen” and that she knows that “all Belifans” are going to be even more.

Belinda signs an agreement with Warner Music Latina and a new album would be imminent

“Throughout my career musical I have been lucky enough to come across wonderful people, but also difficult and unexpected situations that did not allow me to maximize my potential and stop believing. I stopped believing in the industry and in the companies,” he confessed. Belinda in the post he made sharing the great news.

“Today, years later, I decided to believe again. believe in me, in me music in my career and in a wonderful team, which at a time very different from the one I had to live in the past, is fully committed,” he added.

The moment of truth: Belinda stamps her signature on the contract with Warner Music Latina.

The great news is that Belinda just signed a contract with Warner Music Latinaa company that he was encouraged to describe as his “new family”.

For the belifans, however, the most important thing of all is in the announcement with which the singer closed her statement: “wait music very soon”, said the Mexican born in Madrid.

If the dream of its thousands of fans came true, this could translate into the publication of a new studio album, which would be the successor to Catharsisthe album released in 2013.

