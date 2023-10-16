Beloved Actress Suzanne Somers Passes Away at 76

Beloved Actress Suzanne Somers Dies at Age 76

The entertainment world is in mourning as the news of Suzanne Somers’ passing spreads. The actress, best known for her roles in Three is a Crowd and Step by Step, died at the age of 76, just one day before her 77th birthday. Her publicist, R. Couri Hay, confirmed the heartbreaking news to the North American media.

Somers’ battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer lasted over 23 years, making her an inspiration to many. Hay shared that the actress passed away peacefully at her home in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 15. Surrounded by her loving husband Alan, son Bruce, and immediate family, Somers’ departure leaves a void in the lives of those who knew and loved her.

The family had originally planned to gather on Monday, October 16, to celebrate what would have been Somers’ 77th birthday. Instead, they will now gather to honor her extraordinary life and express gratitude to her millions of fans and followers. A private family burial is set to take place this week, with a funeral scheduled for next month in November.

The tragic news comes as a shock, as it was only three months ago that Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, had announced her battle with breast cancer had returned. Despite living with the disease for 50 years, Somers remained resilient and determined to not let it control her life.

Somers was first diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 50 after already overcoming skin cancer at 30 and two hyperplasias at just 20 years old. Her unwavering strength and refusal to succumb to the disease made her an inspiration to countless others facing similar struggles.

The entertainment industry and fans worldwide mourn the loss of Suzanne Somers, a talented actress and courageous individual who touched the hearts of many. Her legacy will forever be remembered.

