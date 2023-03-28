The AYM 2023 Spring/Summer collection takes “CHASING POLYCHROME” as the theme, draws inspiration from retro American elements, adopts clear and contrasting colors, and adds line geometric design, reinterpreting hedge knight clothing with fluid poetry The established impression of toughness and crispness endows the knights of the new era with youthful and elegant vitality with a sense of plump lines.

Inspired by fast-paced life and light sports, the AYM series is based on zero-sensitivity fabrics, adhering to the innovative spirit of fearless exploration and forward-looking vision of bold breakthroughs, integrating contemporary equestrian culture and novel color aesthetics, creating a new era for equestrian sports. Enthusiasts and professionals reconstruct equestrian fashion. In addition to the ingenuity in color, in the 2023 spring and summer series, the brand launched a new exploration of the image of innocent knights.

AYM has launched a new light riding series this season, which not only fully retains the high functional requirements of professional equestrian sportswear, but also collides innovative and avant-garde zero-sensitivity fabrics with strong visual impact colors, blurring the use of breeches and leggings The scene is better adapted to the needs of multi-scene dressing. Playfulness is implied in calmness, and romance is triggered in dynamics. The AYM 2023 spring and summer series are ingenious, boldly using vibrant orange, cloud white, bright blue and other spring and summer bright colors, and leading the fashion trend of knights in the new era with avant-garde color matching trend, jumping out The traditional single color design awakens the heart of a new knight.

In addition to Qingqi series, other brand classic series, such as knight suits, jodhpurs, training suits, etc., also pursue professional functionality to the maximum extent, and also unlock new spring and summer color schemes, breaking the established frame with streamlined color outlines, and using asymmetrical geometry The stylish design highlights retro modernity, so that riding begins with equipment. The new series of AYM uses color as a clue to send a sincere invitation to the knights to explore the dream of color together.

AYM’s “CHASING POLYCHROME” series is simple and stylish, modern and avant-garde, but also highly functional. It aims to provide knights with a new equestrian clothing experience and inspire diverse mix and match fashion. Spring/Summer 2023 The series has been fully registered in the AYM offline showroom, WeChat applet and Tmall official flagship store. The brand invites you to find the color maze and extend the new latitude of equestrianism.