Beloved ‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry Dies at Age 54

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit series Friends, has tragically passed away at the age of 54. The news was first reported by entertainment portal TMZ and later confirmed by authorities to our sister network NBC News. Perry’s body was discovered in the jacuzzi of a house in Los Angeles, California, and it is suspected that he died from drowning.

Police sources and a representative for the actor revealed that an emergency call was made for a water rescue at 4:07 p.m. (ET). While investigations are ongoing, no foul play is suspected at this time. Further details surrounding Perry’s death have yet to be released.

Perry portrayed the character of Chandler for ten seasons, becoming a beloved figure among fans. He also had several roles in other films and recently published a memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, in which he candidly addressed his battle with addiction, particularly during his time on Friends.

Born in Massachusetts to an American father and Canadian mother, Perry openly shared the challenges he faced while striving for fame. He admitted that becoming famous, which he once thought was the answer to his happiness, turned out to be an overwhelming experience. Perry struggled with addiction, causing significant weight fluctuations throughout the run of the series, often due to alcohol and pill abuse.

Fans of Friends will remember Chandler as the character who provided much of the show’s humor. Perry revealed that the pressure to make the audience laugh took a toll on him, stating, “I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh.” Despite his success on television, Perry did not achieve the same level of fame in the film industry as his co-star Jennifer Aniston.

As news of Perry’s passing spreads, many fans and industry colleagues are expressing their sympathy and sharing their fond memories of the talented actor. The remaining cast members of Friends have yet to comment on his death.

Matthew Perry’s unexpected demise has left a void in the entertainment world, but his legacy as Chandler Bing will continue to be cherished by fans of Friends, both old and new.

