BE@RBRICK and Marvel Studios Release New ‘Spider-Man Black & Gold Suit’ Doll Series

BE@RBRICK and Marvel Studio Collaboration Launches “SPIDER-MAN BLACK & GOLD SUIT” Doll Series

BE@RBRICK, a subsidiary of Medicom Toy, has partnered with Marvel Studio to release a new “SPIDER-MAN BLACK & GOLD SUIT” doll series inspired by the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” film.

The doll series, based on the appearance of Spider-Man in the new film, will come in three sizes: 100%, 400%, and 1000%. The design features a black and gold spider suit, inspired by the character played by Tom Holland. The collectible dolls are priced at ¥17,600 for the 100% and 400% versions, and ¥85,800 for the 1000% version.

The “SPIDER-MAN BLACK & GOLD SUIT” doll series is set to be released on the official Medicom Toy website and at designated retailers in January 2024, coinciding with the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Fans and collectors interested in obtaining these unique dolls are advised to keep an eye out for further updates and announcements regarding their availability.

