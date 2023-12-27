Reconciliation between Chinese and American semiconductor giants: Behind the handshake between Micron and Fujian, the rise of domestic storage has become unstoppable – Kuai Technology – Technology changes the future

Reconciliation between Chinese and American semiconductor giants: Behind the handshake between Micron and Fujian, domestic storage has risen and is unstoppable

Kuai Technology reported on December 27 that according to domestic media reports, US memory chip company Micron Technology has reached a global settlement agreement with Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd. The two companies will each withdraw their lawsuits against each other globally. and put an end to all proceedings between the parties.

The settlement means that the intellectual property cases that originated in 2016 and involved Micron Technology, UMC and Fujian Jinhua are all over.

In this regard, Micron Technology stated that the company and Fujian Jinhua have reached a global settlement agreement. The two parties will end the lawsuits previously filed against the other party and withdraw the prosecution against the other party globally.

Fujian Jinhua still adheres to the attitude that “the company always adheres to the independent research and development route and does not steal other companies’ technology.”

What is the meaning behind reconciliation? It is reported that approximately 25% of Micron Technology’s total global revenue comes from the Chinese market.

In June this year, it also announced that it would increase investment in China and plans to invest more than 4.3 billion yuan in the company’s factory in Xi’an in the next few years.

In the opinion of experts, the leapfrog progress of domestic storage (which is unstoppable) is the best response. Previously, Yangtze Memory claimed in the indictment that Micron infringed on eight of its U.S. patents. The lawsuit was to end Micron’s extensive and unauthorized use of Yangtze River. Storage patent innovation is also a microcosm.

