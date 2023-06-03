The post-metal genre is far from being told, especially when it comes to Atlases goes. The sextet brings typical Finnish melancholy and heaviness into the epic sound, sometimes flirts with doom and gaze, but also with modern biting heaviness. In addition, they use electronic drum pads and keyboards, which is rather untypical, in order to really emphasize the peculiarity of their own presentation. On „Between The Day & I“ the gentlemen from the far north are doing their thing more than ever.

“Eyelids Of The New Dawn” not only has a great title, but also makes a lot as the opener of this record. Yes, it certainly takes a little while for the track to roll, but it quickly becomes spectacular. Thundering drum salvos, angry vocals as well as a cacophony of reduced melodies and rough dissonances result in an unreal musical construct. Thoughtful interludes with clear vocals provide intermittent tension and brace themselves against foreseeable structures. You never really know where the journey is going. Enriched with thick djent guitars, “Singulars” serves subtle crunch, anthem-like moments and powerful, rough moments to sprinkle over – an expansive yet compact tour de force.

“Versus” also looks for the proverbial spice in brevity, explores one’s own longing with suffering singing, only to immediately get heavy. “Save Room” plays with progressive elements and post-rock charm, leaves a lot, well, room for expansive instrumental soundscapes, distributes jaw hooks just as precisely. The concluding “Ties To Distance” turns out to be a seven-minute epic that covers all Atlases qualities. Rarely did post metal sound so sad, characterized by melancholy and inner turmoil, always close to complete implosion. Repeated hesitations, which alternate with sometimes rough hussar rides, cause pleasant unrest.

In fact, the Finns dare a little more and at the same time maintain the already high level of the predecessor. Of course there is no place for Post-Metal off-the-shelf goods on “Between The Day & I”, that becomes clear within a very short time. Atlases love melancholy, have a soft spot for djent crunch, but also for epic soundscapes and buttery, moving vocals. The eternal contradiction results in stirring epics, rough blows to the neck and many nuances that defy the onset of summer. In this form, Atlases are definitely candidates for higher orders.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 02.06.2023

Available via: Lifeforce Records (diaphragm)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/atlasesband

Category: Magazin, Reviews