Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: Billboard enters China, Deng Ziqi is on the cover!

Recently, the American music agency Billboard officially announced its entry into China, focusing on the dynamics of global music, and coming to China to promote the development of the Chinese music scene.

This time Billboard entered China. Instead of setting up a Chinese office in the United States as last time, it registered a branch in China, moved its business to China, hired Chinese employees, paid Chinese taxes, entered China in all aspects, and will release songs in the future. Information and entertainment information, invite stars to perform, sing and promote.

At the same time, “Billboard” magazine also entered China, and the cover character of the first issue was “Gaga” Wang Jiaer.

The female singer’s first cover was performed by Deng Ziqi.

Although the cover of the Chinese version of this magazine looks very low-level, the font feels like it is made with “painting pictures”.

However, the US headquarters attaches great importance to this version, and there are often all English reports and promotions, and the entire platform is released simultaneously. It is quite a face-to-face thing to be on this cover.

And I think Deng Ziqi is still worth it, because Deng Ziqi is a ceiling actress of Chinese original music, a creative female singer with very strong creative ability, and insists on her own style, which is very good. Although I don’t quite understand her singing and singing in recent years, I think many of her songs are well written.

According to reports, Billboard is planning to operate its official Sina Weibo and become the most authoritative European and American entertainment self-media in China.

In fact, Billboard is really powerful. At first, it released the list in the form of a newspaper, and later it became a dedicated music news media. Now it has also held awards ceremony concerts, and even started operations worldwide, becoming a well-known global brand.

In the future, Billboard will adhere to the policy of “morning C and evening A”, publishing China‘s Music in the morning and America’s Music in the evening.

Let’s bless Billboard together.