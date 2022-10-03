After the recently happened incident where batch contaminated by was found Listeria monocytogenes, New batches of Würstel withdrawn from the market:

Exactly in the brand Brand Töbias, Eurospin and Tre Valli Farm, Wudy Aiathe Cadoro and Carrefour supermarkets have reported the precautionary withdrawal from the shelves of other würstel branded Wudy Aia, both chicken and turkey and pork, but not only. a new brand has been withdrawn from trade. The brand concerned is Golosino Negroniwithdrawn, as a precaution, due to the possible presence of microbial contamination from Listeria monocytogenes. Here is a list of affected products.

Listeria: New batches of Sausages withdrawn from the market:

Golosino Negroni pork sausage in packs of 100 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 14/11/2022;

Würstel Wudy Aia Classic snack in packs of 4 × 100 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022;

Würstel Wudy Aia Classico trio in packs of 3 × 250 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022;

Pork Würstel Wudy Aia Bavaria in packs of 250 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022;

Wudy Aia Grill pork sausage in packs of 250 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022;

Würstel Wudy Aia Classic multipack in packs of 1 kg, with expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022

The production of these lots is owned by the Company Agricola Tre Valli Soc. Coop. in the plant in piazzale Apollinare Veronesi 1, in San Martino Buon Albergo, in the province of Verona (identification mark IT 04 M CE).

Listerosis reports and recommendations

The products that are have already been reported from some supermarkets are the classic frankfurters (250 grams), classic snacks (100 grams) and cheese (150 grams) branded Wudy Aia and the chicken and turkey frankfurters with cheese brand Töbias from Eurospin. The reason for this provision is related to a outbreak of listeriosis which, so far, has 71 confirmed cases and three deaths and which are linked to the consumption of raw sausages, according to health authorities.

For this, the manufacturing company has made an important announcement of safety, in which he recommends to people in possession of the above packages, to keep the product at a temperature between 0 and 4 ° C and to consume it exclusively cooked, at least six minutes in a preheated pan or in boiling water. Important observation as, the company specifies, incorrect storage of the product and failure to comply with the cooking instructions on the label could make the food unsuitable for consumption from a microbiological point of view.

The company is available for any clarification and information. In fact, it is possible to contact the Tre Valli Soc. Coop. at the toll-free number 800 905232 from Monday to Saturday, from 8.00 to 17.00.