Home Business Yida China: Unable to pay $3.45 million in pro rata senior notes on September 30 – yqqlm
Business

Yida China: Unable to pay $3.45 million in pro rata senior notes on September 30 – yqqlm

by admin
Yida China: Unable to pay $3.45 million in pro rata senior notes on September 30 – yqqlm

Yida China: Unable to make pro-rata payment of US$3.45 million senior notes on September 30

2022-10-03 08:28

Source: Securities Times e Company

Securities Times · e company

2022-10-03 08:28

Securities Times e Company News, Yida China (03639.HK) announced on October 3 that, according to the terms of the consent solicitation, an amount of US$3.45 million must be paid proportionally on September 30, 2022 to all outstanding senior holder of the note. Due to unfavorable macroeconomic, real estate market and financial conditions, as well as multiple waves of outbreaks, the company was unable to make the payment on the payment date. Non-payment may result in the holder requesting expedited repayment of the senior note. As of the date of the announcement, the company has not received any notice from the senior note holders regarding the accelerated action. The company will maintain proactive communication with creditors and will update the market on any material developments as soon as practicable.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account

    • See also  No need for P-map software!Xiaomi Civi 2 supports two beauty styles: acne and dark circles

    You may also like

    Asia’s first deepwater jacket platform “Haiji-1” put into...

    Iliad, fiber activation problems in Milan. How to...

    The final value of the euro zone manufacturing...

    Wall Street in the throes of wild buy,...

    Oil, Opec + is preparing for a maxi...

    Pixel 7 series specs leaked across the board...

    Inflation in Turkey soars to over 151%. But...

    JPMorgan: Macau’s September gross gaming revenue (GGR) recorded...

    The market for fakes re-explodes, with over 8...

    iPhone’s Collision Detection Feature Calls the Police to...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy