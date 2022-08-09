On August 9, the world-renowned music content brand Billboard announced its official entry into China, bringing rich and authoritative global music information and exciting entertainment experiences to hundreds of millions of Chinese music fans.

Founded more than 100 years ago, Billboard has played a pivotal role in the global music industry as the most authoritative and influential hot vane of the world‘s pop music. With a resource network all over the world, Billboard has been focusing on the world‘s cutting-edge music information, providing high-quality industry insights and professional music tasting, and gradually building a music magazine into a music magazine with in-depth music content, industry authoritative rankings, and a complete set of music genres covering all genres. The multi-dimensional music content platform of the chart database has attracted tens of millions of music lovers, artists and industry experts around the world.





At present, Billboard has opened Sina Weibo (@Billboard_official) and WeChat public account (Billboard bulletin board), and will regularly bring authoritative charts and the latest international music trends through social media, and interact with Chinese music fans. After Billboard announced the official announcement on Weibo, well-known musicians such as Jike Junyi, CoCo Li Wei, INTO1-Liu Yu, Ma Siwei, Wang Jiaer, “Little Ghost” Wang Linkai, Wang Yuan, Xiao Jingteng, TIA Yuan Yawei, Zhang Jingying and so on , as well as representatives of the music industry and industry media have interacted with Billboard on Weibo to express their warm welcome to Billboard.

At the same time as the official announcement, Billboard announced the establishment of a “Billboard Master Collection” on Weibo. Music private collectors are composed of the industry’s authoritative “Golden Ears” who have been deeply involved in the music industry for many years. They aim to bring professional quality and personal characteristics to Chinese music fans with a cutting-edge aesthetic perspective and unique music taste. . Uncle DC, Du Ruomuyi, Gu Su, Hou Zhijian, Ni Hanwen, Tang Peixian, Wang Jufan, TIA Yuan Yawei, Zhang Jianjunwei, Zheng Nan, Zou Xiaoying, etc. 11 senior musicians and music critics (in alphabetical order) Sort) was invited to become the first batch of “music private collectors”.

It is reported that Billboard will also create a series of blockbuster content tailored for Chinese music lovers, including cover story columns curated by top Chinese musicians, and a series of online and offline music activities with high-end aesthetics and artistic tension. It is reported that Billboard Live, a spin-off brand of Billboard, has also recently announced that it will land in Shanghai. In the future, high-quality performances will be held here one after another, and it will become a gathering place for trendy music culture.

The entry into China underscores Billboard’s continued efforts to expand into the global music market. Next, Billboard will seek to cooperate with outstanding local industry partners to jointly launch more high-quality content, bringing more fashionable, diverse and pleasing entertainment experiences to Chinese music fans, while also providing outstanding Chinese musicians with high-end international vision. The stage will help Chinese music go abroad and embrace music-loving audiences around the world.



