BLACKPINK JENNIE Confirmed to Attend Cannes Film Festival- China Entertainment Network

On May 11, according to Korean media reports, JENNIE, a member of the popular Korean girl group BLACKPINK, has confirmed to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

On the 11th, an official from YG Entertainment, JENNIE’s agency, told the media, “Jennie will participate in the Cannes International Film Festival.”

JENNIE participated in the American HBO original TV series “The Idol” invited by the non-competition section of the 76th Cannes International Film Festival, which opened on the 16th. This is JENNIE’s debut. “The Idol” is a drama about the music industry and love stories of popular female pop singers in the background of the music industry in LA, USA.

It is reported that JENNIE will attend the official screening and red carpet event of “The Idol” held on the 22nd (local time), and meet fans all over the world.