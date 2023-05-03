Fluminense thrashed River and the memes exploded on the networks

Unexpectedly and after a second half to forget, River suffered a tough win on his visit to Brazil for the Copa Liberadores and lost 5-1 against Fluminense, which leaves him in an uncomfortable situation for his future at the top. club tournament of the continent.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Although in the first half, the Argentine team was competitive and managed to match forces, in the second half, and especially in the last half hour, the game became a monologue of the brazilianswho flourished and did not hesitate to increase the difference as much as possible.

In this way, with three goals from the albiceleste German Cano and two of john ariasFluminense comfortably prevailed over the current leader of the Professional League and was in front of group D, with six units. For its part, River, whose only goal was scored by Lucas Beltranwas third adding three points.

The memes of the hard win against River in Brazil

As expected, taking into account the magnitude of the result and that a new superclassic will be played this weekend in Argentina, the memes, charges and jokes on social networks did not take long to appearwith the technical director of the “Millionaire”, Martín Demichelis, as one of the main targets.

River’s defense while Ganso filters passes to Cano pic.twitter.com/o4EnI66Ddp — Fran (@frabigol) May 3, 2023

The fluminense players to those of River, the referee: follow follow pic.twitter.com/DuHjib9cuW — River 🐔 (@RiverPlate_9) May 3, 2023

River’s defense when Fluminense attacks.pic.twitter.com/kUzuFQpbRe — A Metro Advance (@metroadelantado) May 3, 2023

I hope Demichelis is doing this pic.twitter.com/txoX7byznc — Luciana ✧⁭ (@luchivilaa) May 3, 2023

Demichelis making the biggest role in history to enter South America as third and start the cycle just like Gallardo pic.twitter.com/WiGjQmfyM2 — Fran (@frabigol) May 3, 2023



