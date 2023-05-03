The only ones who lose are the children.

Putting your finger on a sore spot is not an easy task and much less fun, it is just an awkwardly necessary task, because the press must help citizens to be public observers. As if the convoluted beginning of the school year for the city’s students had not been enough, for a small group of 1,250 of these children the nightmare of academic abnormality does not end, also due to the lack of planning by the Ministry of Education.

Even the most uninformed of the Pereirans knows that at the end of 2023, the National Games will take place in the cities of the coffee region, that the process has been agonizing and they gasp for air when they already think they are lifeless. How is it possible then that even knowing that the Coliseo Menor needed civil works interventions, there has not been a plan B for the Carlota Sánchez school, which is its neighbor?

Weeks after the dust from the construction site had already made the children sick, they decided to rent the Remington University headquarters for two months, which according to those in charge of the construction site would be the time it would take to do the work that caused the greatest inconvenience. for the entire educational community.

The public administration pandemic

Nothing as expected happened (as always), nor did the work end with the plans proposed for the demolitions, nor did they extend the lease contract at the provisional headquarters, and the most practical solution they found was to alternate the attendance of primary school children with those of high school like this: two days a week from first to fifth and three days from 6 to 11.

Apparently, in the mayor’s office they don’t know that private education is light years ahead of public education and that if the rates and figures were not good when the students studied, then what will happen to this year’s evaluation if the learning time continues to socks? Those will be the students who receive high-quality universities and who will come to measure themselves with boys from other cities and with those from private schools.

investment and uncertainty

To the dust problem must be added a worse one that has made everyone desperate, from the security guard, to the lady in the cafeteria, to students and teachers, is the noise caused by pneumatic hammers and drills. There are 600 primary school children, those who are like gypsies.

The investment for this sports scenario amounts to $11,000 million, which corresponds to $10,000 for execution and $1,000 for supervision. This was announced by the municipality on February 16.

On February 22, 2023, less than a month after the school calendar began, the Pereira mayor’s office and the Secretary of Education (which has shone for its improvisation on all issues in the sector), reported on the transfer. That time has passed and the works that hinder educational development continue.

The development of the sports jousts is a very important event for the city, because there is hotel occupancy and revocation of venues, but the right to education is much more important and it seems that halfway is enough. Dust, noise and odors from the pipes that have been uncovered like any normal remodeling process.