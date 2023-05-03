today’s matches in Serie A – breaking latest news

Of Carlos Passerini and Paolo Tomaselli

Two very high voltage sprints: race for Europe that counts and salvation intersect. Lazio-Sassuolo, Juventus-Lecce, Milan-Cremonese, Verona-Inter, Monza-Rome, Atalanta-Spezia

They are two sprints that cross each other, two distant worlds that come into contact and sometimes create sparks. The Champions League fight tonight more than ever crosses the fight for salvation: a spin for strong hearts, because each point has a different weight. It’s a big Wednesday: Inter-Verona, Milan-Cremonese, Juventus-Lecce and Atalanta-Spezia are at high voltage. The Romans challenge two now safe opponents who are now dreaming of eighth place, in Lazio-Sassuolo and Monza-Rome. Here too it is forbidden to get distracted.

Milan-Cremonese Above all because the points left in the province are already too many: in the first leg, the derby of the heart of Hugh Tognazzi — «Milan is the wife, Cremonese is the lover» said the great actor originally from the city of Torrazzo — it ended with two points thrown away for the Rossoneri: 0-0 and a sub-standard performance, with Origi devouring a goal scored. Pioli will give him another chance, to him and beyond: a substantial turnover is expected at San Siro. Space for the enigmatic De Ketelaere. Leao could also start from the bench, grappling with the catchphrase of contract renewal: optimism is growing, also because Sporting and Lille are negotiating to close the dispute over the infamous 19 million fine plus interest which is the real obstacle to the extension.

"To go to the Champions League you need more, we have to accelerate" admitted the coach after the disappointing draw in Rome, but the truth is that Milan have never found continuity. The mind is already on the derby which is giving away the final in Istanbul, but first the Rossoneri must try to fill up with Cremonese and Saturday in the play-off against Lazio. We need the San Siro effect, where they haven't lost for three months: it will always be sold out.

Verona-Inter L’Inter goes to Verona , against the team that scored the most points at home after Roma in 2023 (17). Considering that the Inzaghi gang goes right to the Olimpico against the Giallorossi on Saturday, it is no small double obstacle, with the Euroderby looming. But Inter have already spent their bonuses abundantly and can no longer give away points: Inzaghi makes turnover, Barella should rest, but Lautaro and Dzeko are ahead. The goal is to win the third game in a row in the league, which has never happened in 2023 yet. Verona scored 8 points in 4 games, has earned 8 against Spezia since 5 January, but it is true that he is back from the match against Cremonese and is going to Lecce on Sunday. It also applies to the others, not used to playing three games in seven days: Sunday Lecce-Verona, Saturday Cremonese-Spezia, another fundamental challenge, especially for the Ligurians today on the field in Bergamo still without Nzola. For the big names it can be an advantage.

At Juve, the match against Lecce evokes the sensational 1-1, with Buffon's duck, which made them postpone the first Scudetto party of the rebirth in 2013. One more reason to win again: «There are six games and it's like a mini-tournament, we start behind Lazio and our goal is to reach them – says Allegri, the only coach who doesn't miss a press conference -. We want to win again because in the next races we will have to push a lot and we will need fresh and new energy». Possible rest for Rabiot and Sandro, the couple Di Maria-Vlahovic regains altitude.

Lazio-Sassuolo and Monza-Rome Sarri demands a clear reaction from Lazio after the comeback knockout with Inter that put second place at risk. Roma, on the other hand, have to deal with absences: five injured, one suspended, Wijnaldum and Dybala not at the top. “I’ll ask for a defender from the women’s team,” Mourinho joked. The Giallorossi need the three points to perform at their best in Saturday’s race for fourth place against Inter. One dangerous curve after another. There is no breath.