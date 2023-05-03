Films and series on Amazon Prime Video in May 2023

New month, new streaming offer on Amazon Prime Video. In May, the provider will once again be adding a few new series and many new films to its program. TECHBOOK reveals what’s new to see.

Amazon is one of the largest video streaming providers out there. Prime customers of the online retailer can not only use free premium shipping for EUR 89.90 per year or EUR 8.99 per month (then can be canceled monthly), they also have two streaming services, Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Video available. So that Amazon Prime Video can keep up with competitors like Netflix and Disney+, the provider expands the selection of series and films every month. The company also produces its own content under the Amazon Originals name. TECHBOOK reveals which new films and series Amazon Prime Video customers can look forward to in May 2023. It should be noted, however, that the offer can be expanded by Amazon at any time.

New series and seasons on Amazon Prime Video in May

In May, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can look forward to the sequel to “The Ferragnez”, among other things. With the animated series “LEGO Dreamzzz” or “Hohlbeins – Der Greif”, which is based on the novel of the same name, new series are in the starting blocks.

In addition, various series highlights will start across all streaming services. TECHBOOK provides an overview.

The Ferragnez (Staffel 2) – from 18. Never

The Prime Video documentary series will start a new season in May. It provides insights into the life of the well-known couple Chiara and Fedez Ferragni.

Hohlbeins – The Griffin – from May 26th

In 1994, three misfits stumble upon a magical world called the Black Tower. The inhabitants there are oppressed by the so-called griffin, a dangerous monster. Now it is up to the three teenagers not only to discover a completely new world and defeat the monster, but also to solve normal problems relating to first love.

New movies on Amazon Prime Video in May

In May, a quite considerable list of films will land on Amazon Prime Video again. Among them are big blockbusters like “The Great Gatsby” or the Oscar candidate “Triangle of Sadness”. Horror fans will get their money’s worth with titles like “Crimes of the Future” or “Saw: Spirals”, as will lovers of romantic films with titles like “The Time Traveler’s Wife”.

The Great Gatsby – from May 3rd

In May, “The Great Gatsby”, the film adaptation of a true classic with a star cast, will be coming to Prime Video. In 1922, unsuccessful author Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) meets mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio). This in turn is unhappily in love with Carraway’s cousin, the already married Daisy (Carrey Mulligan).

Triangle of Sadness – ab 12. Mai

The satirical tragic comedy was nominated for three Oscars, including best picture. After a shipwreck, the survivors, mostly super rich and/or models, end up together on a deserted island.

Last Night in Soho – ab 27. Mai

Young Eloise moves to London hoping to pursue her passion for fashion there. She increasingly dreams of the young singer Sandie, who increasingly inspires her. However, when it turns out that these are not normal dreams, Eloise uncovers a crime. Because Sandie was apparently murdered brutally.

These were the new series on Amazon Prime Video in April

In springtime April, subscribers to Amazon Prime and thus Prime Video can look forward to the 4th season of the comedy highlight “LOL: Last One Laughing”. In addition, “Citadel” is the second most expensive series of all time on the streaming platform.

LOL: Last one Laughing (Staffel 4) – ab 6. April

He who laughs last (not) laughs best. In April, numerous German stars on Amazon Prime Video are again trying to make each other laugh. There are familiar faces like Martina Hill, but also new names like Joko Winterscheidt.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Staffel 5) – ab 14. April

In April, the 5th and final season of the comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” comes to Prime Video. In the grand finale, the focus is again fully on Miriam’s career as a stand-up comedienne.

Citadel (Season 1) – from April 28th

With “Citadel” a completely new production comes to Prime Video in April. The proud budget of 250 million US dollars makes the series the second most expensive of all time. Behind the title hides an independent secret service. Years after being wiped out by a crime syndicate, Citadel agents Nadia (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Mason (Richard Madden) must uncover a conspiracy. Not only are there a lot of enemies standing in their way, but also their missing memories – and their feelings for each other.

These were the new films on Amazon Prime Video in April

Film fans will also get their money’s worth with Amazon Prime Video in April. Even if there isn’t just ONE big highlight on the list, the spread is quite wide. Among other things, the “Sopranos” prequel “Many Saints of Newark” comes onto the platform, as does the horror hit “Candyman” and “Practical Magic”, the classic with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

Hatching – ab 12. April

On the outside, 12-year-old Tanja leads a perfect life. However, the girl is under enormous pressure and desperately wants to please her mother, a former figure skater. One day she finds a strange egg in the forest. Eventually something dangerous slips out of it and takes possession of her.

Judy Blume Forever – ab 21. April

A documentary about the American children’s and young adult author Judy Blume.

Practical Magic – ab 22. April

The two sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman) come from an ancient family of witches. Although this allows them to use white magic, they are cursed for doing so, so that any man who falls in love with them dies.

Candyman – ab 26. April

Horror slaher film Candyman is also new to Amazon Prime Video in April. After his gruesome death, the Candyman continues to haunt and terrorize anyone who says his name five times in front of a mirror.

Rent or buy films and series from Amazon Prime Video

The series and films mentioned above are included in the Amazon Prime subscription and are therefore available to customers free of charge. Apart from that, there is a variety of other content that can be borrowed or bought for a fee. If you rent a film, it is available to you for 30 days, but not indefinitely. After the first start of the content, it remains in the digital video library for only 48 hours.

