A few days ago, Fujifilm introduced the new generation of the popular Instax mini instant cameras presents. There are some improvements compared to the last model and using a brand new app the small pictures can now too digitized and saved to your smartphone.

Fujifilm is known for its stylish instant cameraswho the little ones polaroid pictures spit out within a few seconds of recording. Since March 2nd there is also one matching app for the cameras.

Here this current promotional video:

Novelties and design

The Instax mini 12 is coming in five fresh, springlike Colors: Mint Green, Lilac Purple, Pastel Blue, Blossom Pink and also a simple “Clay White” is included. She has a size of 104 x 66,6 x 122 Millimeter and weighs 306 grams without film and batteries. The photos measure 62 x 46 Millimeter.

The new model has a rotatable lens. Twisting it once turns the camera on – twisting it a second time turns it on Close-up modesuitable for shooting at a distance of 30 to 50 centimeters suitable. Also the viewfinder has been improved, so it should now be easier to get the best image center.

Fujifilm has a small one for good photos instruction video released:

Overexposed Polaroids should be yesterday’s news with the Mini 12: The flash brightness has been optimized and the photos should come out even better lit. There is one for selfies selfie mirror right next to the lens, making it easier to get everyone in the picture and the align the image section.

app and availability

Recently there is one App by and for Instax, the “Instax Up!“. With it, the recorded instant photos to scan and digitize – so you can use them normally on your smartphone, just like normal smartphone pictures, perfect for Share on social media. The app has been available since March 2, 2023 downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The camera itself will in stores from March 16, 2023 be available and 89,99 Euro costs. It can already be found on Amazon preordered become. Matching films can be found at any time rebuy.

All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

Amazon INSTAX Mini Film Standard (20/PK)* by Fuji film At ISO 800 and superfine grain, skin tones appear particularly even

The lively, brilliant colors correspond exactly to the natural impression non-verb Recommended price: € 18.99

You save: € 2.00



Preis: € 16,99



Preis: € 16,99 Buy now on Amazon* Price incl. VAT, plus shipping costs All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

Here is our comparison of the best mirrorless full frame cameras!

>> Top 5: The best mirrorless full-frame cameras in the test comparison 2023

Those: instax.com