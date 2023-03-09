The head of the Nuevas Ideas faction, Christian Guevara, referred to the pacts made by the FMLN and ARENA with terrorist groups during their governments, costing the lives of thousands of Salvadorans due to their lack of commitment to people’s safety.

«On March 9, 2012, exactly 11 years ago, Arena and the FMLN signed ‘The Truce’ with the gangs. They did it ‘on the table and without deceit’ and it ended with thousands of innocent Salvadorans murdered,” said the legislator.

Likewise, Deputy Guevara asserted the following: “Let the Colombian people know that only a weak State negotiates with criminals.”

These statements come after the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, insinuated that in El Salvador they continue to carry out these practices with gangs and mentioned that it is better for governments to make this type of denial “on the table.”