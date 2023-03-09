Home News “Only a weak state negotiates with criminals”
News

“Only a weak state negotiates with criminals”

by admin
“Only a weak state negotiates with criminals”

The head of the Nuevas Ideas faction, Christian Guevara, referred to the pacts made by the FMLN and ARENA with terrorist groups during their governments, costing the lives of thousands of Salvadorans due to their lack of commitment to people’s safety.

«On March 9, 2012, exactly 11 years ago, Arena and the FMLN signed ‘The Truce’ with the gangs. They did it ‘on the table and without deceit’ and it ended with thousands of innocent Salvadorans murdered,” said the legislator.

Likewise, Deputy Guevara asserted the following: “Let the Colombian people know that only a weak State negotiates with criminals.”

These statements come after the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, insinuated that in El Salvador they continue to carry out these practices with gangs and mentioned that it is better for governments to make this type of denial “on the table.”

See also  The great depensioning - Francesca Coin

You may also like

To go to London you will have to...

Sea eagles are already setting up their nest...

Captured in Puerto Gaitán presumed member of the...

The Hunan delegation held a group meeting to...

from the G17 and SL series for injection...

Three people die after being trapped in a...

Difficult days for the center

Stocks Rise on US Claims Data By Investing.com

Unions cut power to the Stade de France...

What you need to know to apply for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy