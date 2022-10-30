Home News The gang of fixtures in two houses: the loot is thin, the damage is considerable
The gang of fixtures in two houses: the loot is thin, the damage is considerable

The gang of fixtures in two houses: the loot is thin, the damage is considerable

Still thefts in the municipality of San Giovanni al Natisone. In the night between Friday 28 and Saturday 29 October, the window and door gang targeted two other houses, in via Nazionale and in via Zorutti.

The modus operandi is always the same. The thieves turn a window frame with a drill and using a piece of iron manage to open the windows from the outside. In via Zorutti the criminals took away about 60 euros in cash with damage to the fixtures that amounted to about 1000 euros.

In another house with an adjoining farm they entered the house and stole 150 euros in cash. Then they fled without leaving any trace. Also in this case the damage to the infusions exceeds 1000 euros. Investigations are underway by the carabinieri.

