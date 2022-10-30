The Red Bull Dutchman beats Russell and Hamilton. Fourth is the idol of the Perez house. For Ferrari only a fifth time for Perez and a 7th for Leclerc

– mexico city (mexico)

Max Verstappen never stops. The Dutchman continues to celebrate the conquest of the World Championship and after the triumph in Austin he was satisfied with the pole position in Mexico. Not by beating the Ferraris, but the Mercedes, which have found new speed on the high ground in Mexico City: George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have the second and third fastest time and tomorrow are candidates for spoilsport.

state of grace — It will not be easy because Verstappen is in a state of absolute grace, he can practically everything. And then because Red Bull has confirmed itself as the best car, the one best able to adapt to situations: if it confirms its ability to manage the tires in the various race stints, the fate of this GP will be sealed. With a Perez who will not give up: pushed even today by the 200 thousand fans in the stands, Checo will want to give life to a race that is all in comeback.

dull red — Too bad for Ferrari, not brilliant in all sessions. After the pole in Austin, Sainz will start from the third row, Charles Leclerc even from the fourth, the two separated by the Alfa Romeo of an extraordinary Valtteri Bottas. It was the worst qualifying of the season for the Cavallino, which has to find itself a bit. Leclerc spoke of an imperfect set-up to be reviewed and of a driveability that was missing on the straight. Not a good day. Eighth Lando Norris ahead of the Alonso and Ocon Alpine. Tomorrow the race at 21. See also Lazio market, Tare: “Muriqi? No negotiations with CSKA "

times — These are the times of qualifying for the Mexican GP: 1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’17 “775 2. Russell (Mercedes) 1’18” 079 3. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’18 “084 4. Perez (Red Bull ) 1’18 “128 5. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’18” 351 6. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’18 “401 7. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’18” 555 8. Norris (McLaren) 1’18 ” 721 9. Alonso (Alpine) 1’18 “939 10. Ocon (Alpine) 1’19” 010; 11. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’19 “325 12. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’19” 476 13. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’19 “589 14. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’19” 672 15. Magnussen (Haas ) 1’19 “833. 16. Schumacher (Haas) 1’20” 419 17. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’20 “419 18. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’20” 520 19. Albon (Williams) 1 ‘ 20 “859 20. Latifi (Williams) 1’21” 167.