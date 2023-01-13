China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On January 13, according to Korean media reports, the women’s group BLACKPINK’s “The BRIT Awards” candidate, the first K-POP female idol.

The ‘2023 BRIT Awards’ announced this year’s nominees on the 12th (U.K. local time) through its official website and SNS. BLACKPINK was nominated as a candidate for the award in the “International Group of the Year” category.

The “Brit Awards”, which began in 1977, were selected by a group of more than 1,000 people, including broadcasting, TV DJs and hosts, TV station managers, representatives of record production companies, and media personnel. BLACKPINK was selected by British music industry experts, becoming the first Korean female artist candidate in the history of the awards ceremony.

The award of “International Group of the Year” is also of special significance. In this field, Bon Jovi, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Carters, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tame Impala, Daft Punk, Arcade Fire, etc. The artist who was warmly welcomed by world music fans won the award. Among previous winners, female artists include The Bangles, TLC, Destiny’s Child, Haim, etc.