Home Entertainment BLACKPINK’s “The BRIT Awards” Alternate K-POP Female Idol No. 1- China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s “The BRIT Awards” Alternate K-POP Female Idol No. 1- China Entertainment Network

by admin
BLACKPINK’s “The BRIT Awards” Alternate K-POP Female Idol No. 1- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On January 13, according to Korean media reports, the women’s group BLACKPINK’s “The BRIT Awards” candidate, the first K-POP female idol.

The ‘2023 BRIT Awards’ announced this year’s nominees on the 12th (U.K. local time) through its official website and SNS. BLACKPINK was nominated as a candidate for the award in the “International Group of the Year” category.

The “Brit Awards”, which began in 1977, were selected by a group of more than 1,000 people, including broadcasting, TV DJs and hosts, TV station managers, representatives of record production companies, and media personnel. BLACKPINK was selected by British music industry experts, becoming the first Korean female artist candidate in the history of the awards ceremony.

The award of “International Group of the Year” is also of special significance. In this field, Bon Jovi, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Carters, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tame Impala, Daft Punk, Arcade Fire, etc. The artist who was warmly welcomed by world music fans won the award. Among previous winners, female artists include The Bangles, TLC, Destiny’s Child, Haim, etc.

See also  MiMo 2022, who wants to take a ride in the Nissan Ariya?

You may also like

The first live-action version of “The Three-Body Problem”...

Gu Jiahui, the father of the Hong Kong...

Electric car alarm, the higher weight endangers the...

Haruki Murakami’s “Birthday Girl” Publishes Illustrated Edition –...

“Le vele scarlatte”, the touching debut in French...

Elvis Presley’s only daughter dies at 54

In the new year, the machine is replaced...

Cross-Boundary Interview “Let’s Talk Together” interviewed the goddess...

28 yuan spike on-hook Oaks air conditioner launched...

Cross-Border Interview “Common Talk” Dialogue “Hong Kong Talent”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy