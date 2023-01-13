Home Technology Capcom released the trailer of the Chinese dubbed version of “Evil Castle 4 Remake” | 4Gamers
Maybe it’s really some kind of international joke, Capcom suddenly released the trailer of “Evil Castle 4 Remake” on the official bilibili channel yesterday (12th).

The characters in this trailer all speak Chinese accents, which can be said to be quite localized, including the last sentence of the trailer, “What kind of international joke”. This time the middle distribution is also obviously aimed at the Chinese market, because this trailer has not been uploaded to Capcom Asia’s official YouTube.

The dubbing actors used in the Chinese dubbing this time are all well-known Chinese dubbing actors. Although some people still feel a little embarrassed, or lose the English version a bit, Chinese netizens generally have a good reaction to this Chinese dubbing version.

Since “Evil Castle” is difficult to be released publicly in China, after the game is released, there will be a high probability of this Chinese dubbing option in the Asian version of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, which can also give players a new feeling.

“Evil Castle 4 Remake” is scheduled to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Steam on March 24, 2023.

