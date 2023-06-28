Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this Wednesday’s price

He blue dollar today Wednesday June 28th 2023 in the informal market trades at $490,00 for purchase and $495,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency presents a slight drop of $1 with respect to the opening value in this third exchange wheel.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA), he official dollar today Wednesday June 28 is listed at $253,00 for purchase and $266,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes to $481,51 for purchase and $482,24 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $488,56 for purchase and $498,93 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as dollar savings or tourista, is located in $438,90.

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this June 28th a $255,50 for purchase and $255,90 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrenciesthe crypto dollar trades at $495,00 for the purchase now $504,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this June 28th a $535,98.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this June 28th a $534,00 for purchase and $539,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro hoand wednesday June 28th listed on the formal market $276,00 for purchase and $287,00 for sale

How much is the official real and real blue

The official real, the currency of Brazil, this June 28th listed on the formal market $53,20 for purchase and $57,20 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $89,00 y $94,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

This Wednesday June 28th This index places the country risk at 2,103 basic pointss.

