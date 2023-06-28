Trustwave ModSecurity: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Trustwave ModSecurity. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 28th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Trustwave ModSecurity that became known on September 15th, 2020. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Fedora Linux, Trustwave ModSecurity and NGINX NGINX Plus are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-EPEL-2023-C5AD3565AA (Status: 06/27/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Trustwave ModSecurity – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

Trustwave ModSecurity Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

ModSecurity is an open source web application firewall available for various web servers.NGINX Plus is the commercial variant of NGINX, a web server, reverse proxy and email proxy software.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Trustwave ModSecurity and NGINX Plus to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2020-15598.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Trustwave ModSecurity (cpe:/a:modsecurity:modsecurity)

NGINX NGINX Plus R20 (cpe:/a:nginx:nginx_plus)

NGINX NGINX Plus R21 (cpe:/a:nginx:nginx_plus)

NGINX NGINX Plus R22 (cpe:/a:nginx:nginx_plus)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-EPEL-2023-C5AD3565AA vom 2023-06-27 (28.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Trustwave Blog (15.09.2020)

For more information, see:

NGINX Blog vom 2020-09-14 (15.09.2020)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for Trustwave ModSecurity. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

09/15/2020 – Initial version

06/28/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

