“Warning, scorpion fish sightings in Calabria” » Science News

Scorpion fish sighted in the waters of Calabria, one of its stings can cause serious damage, even lethal

Source: Twitter/@CNRsocial_

The Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) issued an important announcement: great care must be taken in the waters of the Calabria as there have been new sightings of two specimens of the dangerous and alien scorpion fish (scientific name Pterois miles).

Il scorpion fish it is considered ‘alien’ because it is a species native to the Red Sea and comes from the Suez Canal, therefore not typical of our areas. However, given the high temperatures it is moving west.

The first specimen was sighted and captured a few days ago in the locality ‘Le Castella’Crotone, by a group of professional fishermen at a depth of approx 24 meters; the second scorpion fish was instead sighted and immortalized last June 25 along the coasts of Marina of Gioiosa IonicaReggio Calabria, by a diver at a depth of approx 12 meters.

Il scorpion fishalthough it was also edible, is characterized by rather long spines e poisonous located on the dorsal, anal and pelvic areas. If you get stung by one of its thorns you may get stung serious damagein some cases, although rare, they can also be lethal.

In short, the invitation is to pay close attention.

