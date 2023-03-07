Bocas, brand new champion of the Argentine Super Cup, is local against Defensa y Justicia for the sixth date of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), in a match that puts the top of the tournament at stake.

The match, which is played at La Bombonera from 9:00 p.m., with the arbitration of Fernando Espinoza and broadcast by TNT Sports, will leave a new leader whatever its result.

Boca (10) will be together with San Lorenzo (13) if they win; while Defense (12) will share that condition with the tie or will become the absolute leader in the event of a win.

In relation to the last formation, the one that thrashed the Patronato for the Argentine Super Cup on Wednesday, the “Xeneize” will have the returns of Sergio “Chiquito” Romero, the Paraguayan Bruno Valdéz and Guillermo “Pol” Fernández.





