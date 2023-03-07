Home Entertainment Boca and Defensa already play at La Bombonera, where the top of the Professional League is at stake
Entertainment

Boca and Defensa already play at La Bombonera, where the top of the Professional League is at stake

by admin

Bocas, brand new champion of the Argentine Super Cup, is local against Defensa y Justicia for the sixth date of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), in a match that puts the top of the tournament at stake.

The match, which is played at La Bombonera from 9:00 p.m., with the arbitration of Fernando Espinoza and broadcast by TNT Sports, will leave a new leader whatever its result.

Boca (10) will be together with San Lorenzo (13) if they win; while Defense (12) will share that condition with the tie or will become the absolute leader in the event of a win.

In relation to the last formation, the one that thrashed the Patronato for the Argentine Super Cup on Wednesday, the “Xeneize” will have the returns of Sergio “Chiquito” Romero, the Paraguayan Bruno Valdéz and Guillermo “Pol” Fernández.



To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  Taiwan’s well-known artist Fang Fang said that he has received a residence permit in the Mainland Taiwan Affairs Office: I am very pleased_Sina News

You may also like

Strega Prize, if eighty novels seem few to...

Massa’s anti-reprofiling insurance paved the bond agreement with...

Vegetti and his sudden departure: “I didn’t want...

Argentina’s copper rush attracts a large energy producer

Samid announced a raffle for a “barbecue for...

Babasónicos put the finishing touch to the “Tierra...

What taxes apply to cryptocurrencies in Argentina

He was on probation and was arrested with...

Personal Pay adds a new function to make...

Tesla lowers the prices of its most expensive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy