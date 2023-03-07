In the last seven days there has been a drop in Covid-19 infections (-9.4%) and deaths (-6.6%). Hospitalizations stable (-1%) e slight increase in intensive care (+3%). The independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation referred to week February 24-March 2. Compared to the previous week, Gimbe shows a decrease in new cases (26,658 against 29,438), deaths (228 against 244) and people in home isolation (144,636 against 165,641). Hospitalizations with symptoms are 3,297 against 3,331 the week before, while intensive care increases to 137 against 133.

“After last week’s increase – says Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – there is a new drop in new weekly cases, which however remain largely underestimated. From over 29,000 in the previous week, they drop to over 26,000, with an average mobile data of more than 3,800 cases per day”. The new cases are increasing in 4 Regions: from +5% in Molise to +63.2% in Valle d’Aosta. The remaining 17 Regions are down. In 31 Provinces there is an increase in new cases, while in the remaining 75 Provinces there is a decrease.

There is also an increase in the number of total swabs (+5.3%). In particular, rapid swabs increased by 5.9% (+23,114), while molecular ones by 3.4% (+3,803). Compared to hospitalisations, on the other hand, as of 2 March the national rate of employment by Covid patients was 5.2% in the medical area (from 1.7% in Lombardy to 13.4% in Umbria) and 1 .4% in critical areas (from 0% in Basilicata, Marche, Molise, the Autonomous Province of Trento and Valle d’Aosta to 4.4% in Sardinia).

Deaths decrease (-6.6%): they are 228 in the last 7 days, with an average of 33 per day compared to 35 in the previous week.

Recall coverage for anti-Covid vaccines has stalled, reaching 31.2% for the fourth dose and 15.3% for the fifth dose, detect tracking.

As of March 2, 8.63 million people have not received a single dose of the vaccine. On the same date, 5,967,572 fourth doses were administered: the national coverage rate is still at 31.2% with clear regional differences, from 14% in Calabria to 45% in Piedmont.

The audience for the third booster (fifth dose) is instead 3.1 million people: as of March 2, 482,887 fifth doses have been administered. Based on the official audience (3,146,516 of which 2,298,047 over 60, 731,224 frail and immunocompromised, 117,245 residents of the RSA), the national coverage rate for fifth doses is 15.3% with clear regional differences, from 5.4% in Campania to 29.1% in Piedmont.