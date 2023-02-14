SampleScience releases The Bells, a free VST/VST3/AU plug-in instrument for Windows and macOS, also in Decent Sampler and Kontakt formats.

Please watch the introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/gHl_5u8wVqs)

The Bells provides 15 tone ringtones, and users can adjust the tone through the sound modulation function provided by the plug-in. In addition, the plug-in also provides 4 effects, including distortion, reverb, chorus and delay, to help users further shape the tone.

The Bells features:

Contains 15 ring tones

Provides distortion, reverb, chorus and delay effect modules

with low-pass and high-pass filters

Controllable tone level amplitude range

Provides three modes, polyphonic, monophonic and legato

low CPU usage

The Bells supports Windows and MacOS systems. The plug-in formats are VST, VST3 and AU. It also provides Decent Sampler and Kontakt formats. The Decent Sampler version is available for iOS, Linux and Pro Tools.

free download:

https://www.samplescience.info/2023/02/the-bells.html