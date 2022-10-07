Home Entertainment Bonus: Spitfire Audio is giving away LABS Electronic Antique free instrument library
Spitfire Audio announces the latest in the LABS line of free software instruments built by musicians for musicians. Electronic Antique features the sound of Ondioline, an electronic keyboard instrument considered a precursor to synthesizers.

Discover rare gems in the history of music with Ondioline, one of the world‘s first synthesizers. Designed and patented by French inventor Georges Jenny in the early 1940s, the LABS team captured its delightfully rare sound, transforming the original recording into a series of interesting presets. Ondioline can make you smile – it’s as wild as your imagination.

Electronic Antique, along with all other LABS series instruments, is available as a free download for use in Spitfire’s (VST/VST, AU and AAX) free plug-ins.

https://labs.spitfireaudio.com/electronic-antique

