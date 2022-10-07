Every time you want to register as a member or go shopping, the most time is to enter your email address, address or ID number information. In fact, typing on the iPhone is very troublesome. Is there a faster way? This article will share the iPhone’s auto-fill function skills. You can use the iOS keyboard to quickly and automatically enter information such as addresses or Email and ID numbers, so you don’t need to spend time typing slowly one word at a time.

iOS keyboard text replacement function teaching

If you want to realize the automatic filling function of the iPhone, you can use the “iOS built-in input method”alt text” can be achieved, share the iPhone keyboard alternative text setting teaching below:

Step 1. Start iOS”setting“,choose”generally“, and click “keyboard」。

Step 2. From the keyboard, select “alt text“, click on the upper right corner “+” button was added.

iPhone auto-fill address setting skills

If you want the iPhone to automatically fill in the address quickly, you can add iOS “alt text“, from “word“Enter your own complete”address“, and in “input code” is automatically filled in”Shortcuts“, don’t forget to press the upper right corner “store」。

Term: Show full info

Input code: shortcut command

For example, I want to enter the area code through the iPhone “407“, which enables the iOS keyboard to automatically appear “Complete address” information, as long as you set it through the following method.

iPhone Auto Fill Email Settings Tips

It’s the same way to let the iPhone automatically and quickly enter Email, “word“Fill in your own Email, and in “input code“Enter custom”Shortcuts」。

iPhone auto-fill ID card settings tips

The same is true for the iOS keyboard to automatically fill in the ID card, “word“, enter your ID number, “input code” to customize the shortcut command, you can click “store」。

How to autofill letterbox with iPhone alt text?

Set up iOS from the above”alt text“, and then you can directly type “Customize” directly on the webpage or in any text input box.input code“, such as “Eem” just set, the iPhone’s built-in input method will immediately display the “Just set”email”, click it and it will automatically load immediately, is that fast enough?

How to Autofill Addresses with iPhone?

as if to let iPhone quick auto-fill addressIt’s the same method, just fill in the address you just set in the input box”Shortcuts”, the iPhone can quickly fill in the address function without spending time entering the address.

Of course, some online shopping may use the click-and-click method, as long as you enter the last address information, you can also use the iOS keyboard “alt text“Additionally custom only”Section Building” short address information, it can be automatically filled in immediately.

How to autofill ID card with iPhone?

The same as the previous method, if you are too lazy to use the iPhone to enter the ID number, you can also directly set the iOS keyboard “alt text“, enter the custom “Shortcuts”, you can click to fill in the ID number immediately.

Function summary

Learn this articleiOS keyboard text alternatives” skills, you can makeHow to quickly and automatically fill in Email/Address/ID card information on iPhone, you don’t have to spend time repeatedly making money every time, it is a very practical hidden skill, I recommend everyone to set it up quickly! By the way, you can share the article with your friends or family members to solve their complaints that the keyboard is too small and it is difficult to fill in the registered member information.

More practical tips: