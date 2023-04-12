Home Entertainment Bonus: Witch Pig releases Guillotine, a free audio slicer plugin
Entertainment

Bonus: Witch Pig releases Guillotine, a free audio slicer plugin

by admin
Bonus: Witch Pig releases Guillotine, a free audio slicer plugin

Guillotine by Witch Pig essentially slices time-synchronized audio clips.

Guillotine’s default mode resembles a gate that can be used as a trance gate. You can choose multiple time slices, up to 32 slices. The speed and depth of these slices can also be controlled with their own dedicated knobs.

What’s interesting about Guillotine is the various effect modes: slices can be modulated, they can also be distorted, bit-degraded.

In addition, you can use the default mode and let Guillotine be an expander for the source.

Guillotine works well for creating interesting rises and fills, and works well with a lot of electronic music. And you can apply it to almost anything you can imagine. It even works with Witch Pig’s first product, the SPX Nevermore Symphonic Flanger.

Guillotine can be run as a VST3 plug-in under Windows, free download:
http://witchpig.co.uk/plugins.html

See also  Costume myth drama "Starfall Congealed into Sugar" hit Kong Songjin starred in Diva and was praised for his exquisite acting skills-Qianlong.com China Capital Network

You may also like

In the midst of the clashes over the...

What’s so alluring about a Mercedes-Benz W116 from...

France finances works for hiking in Villa La...

Suzuki Ϊף 70 ٰ澭 Omnichord

Tucumán: a candidate for mayor promises residents “a...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

Hélas officially released the 2023 spring collection |...

With the classic against San Lorenzo, the Jorge...

Euterpe cooperates with Hollywood Stars Collective to launch...

Chimhaeres, a new European pole for the high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy