Guillotine by Witch Pig essentially slices time-synchronized audio clips.

Guillotine’s default mode resembles a gate that can be used as a trance gate. You can choose multiple time slices, up to 32 slices. The speed and depth of these slices can also be controlled with their own dedicated knobs.

What’s interesting about Guillotine is the various effect modes: slices can be modulated, they can also be distorted, bit-degraded.

In addition, you can use the default mode and let Guillotine be an expander for the source.

Guillotine works well for creating interesting rises and fills, and works well with a lot of electronic music. And you can apply it to almost anything you can imagine. It even works with Witch Pig’s first product, the SPX Nevermore Symphonic Flanger.

Guillotine can be run as a VST3 plug-in under Windows, free download:

http://witchpig.co.uk/plugins.html

