Destroy All Mankind 2: Redetection is a complete remake of the 2006 PlayStation 2 game, powered by Unreal Engine 4. As we told you in our review, this version launched last August on current-gen consoles and PC, and the truth is it’s still fun, even if it drags down the limitations of the three-generation-old console approach.

As Black Forest and THQ seem to think aliensCryptoThe game wasn’t as popular as it should have been, and they’ve now announced they’re porting it to Xbox One and PS4, though this new version won’t have a multiplayer mode, which the original did, split-screen co-op.

This may not matter to some fans, but to “compensate” those who care, Destroy All Mankind 2: Redetection will be available at a reduced price on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will be available starting in June. Available from the 27th for €29.99 / £24.99.

