Fruits and vegetables should be part of eating habits of everyone, as medicine has now recommended for entire generations. A healthy diet, in fact, cannot ignore the nutrients that foods of plant origin provide, guaranteeing benefits to the whole organism. Thus, the famous saying according to which “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” really has excellent foundations and is worth realizing (indeed, in this article we explain why it would be better to consume not one but two apples a day ).

But what are the beneficial effects of this fruit? Let’s start with the nutritional values ​​of the apple, regardless of the variety it belongs to. Against a low calorie intake (about 126 calories per fruit) and very little fat (about 0.6 grams), an Apple provides the body with high amounts of fiber and polyphenols, potassium, folic acid, beta carotene and vitamins (especially C and K).

Studies also show that regular consumption helps reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes even 18% compared to those who never eat it. Furthermore, as reported in a research in the specialized magazine ‘American Journal of Clinical Nutrition’, the polyphenols – real natural antioxidants – contained in this fruit can support the weight loss. In fact, eating an apple helps reduce appetite by increasing the sense of satiety and, consequently, preventing hunger attacks between meals with positive effects on the diet.

Even the brain, then, benefits from apples thanks to quercetin which fights oxidative stress linked to aging by helping to reduce the risk of general inflammation as well as degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and senile dementia. EatThis.com also highlights, among the benefits of eating apples, the anticancer properties and antivirals of the fruit. Specifically, the apple would have a preventive effect on some types of cancer such as colorectal cancer.