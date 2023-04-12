Home Health What really happens to your body if you eat an apple a day
Health

What really happens to your body if you eat an apple a day

by admin
What really happens to your body if you eat an apple a day

Fruits and vegetables should be part of eating habits of everyone, as medicine has now recommended for entire generations. A healthy diet, in fact, cannot ignore the nutrients that foods of plant origin provide, guaranteeing benefits to the whole organism. Thus, the famous saying according to which “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” really has excellent foundations and is worth realizing (indeed, in this article we explain why it would be better to consume not one but two apples a day ).

But what are the beneficial effects of this fruit? Let’s start with the nutritional values ​​of the apple, regardless of the variety it belongs to. Against a low calorie intake (about 126 calories per fruit) and very little fat (about 0.6 grams), an Apple provides the body with high amounts of fiber and polyphenols, potassium, folic acid, beta carotene and vitamins (especially C and K).

Studies also show that regular consumption helps reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes even 18% compared to those who never eat it. Furthermore, as reported in a research in the specialized magazine ‘American Journal of Clinical Nutrition’, the polyphenols – real natural antioxidants – contained in this fruit can support the weight loss. In fact, eating an apple helps reduce appetite by increasing the sense of satiety and, consequently, preventing hunger attacks between meals with positive effects on the diet.

Even the brain, then, benefits from apples thanks to quercetin which fights oxidative stress linked to aging by helping to reduce the risk of general inflammation as well as degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and senile dementia. EatThis.com also highlights, among the benefits of eating apples, the anticancer properties and antivirals of the fruit. Specifically, the apple would have a preventive effect on some types of cancer such as colorectal cancer.

See also  Chip starts on Rai, with a robot mouse and Battiato singing the end of the world

You may also like

Purpose of life: “I wonder why I live...

Infertility, new WHO report: one in 6 people...

Plant based products: what they are, who consumes...

Pediatricians, 1000 photos on social media for a...

Social health workers. Their professional profile changes and...

Childhood diabetes: from the Child Jesus a guide...

Bird flu, a woman died in China from...

Nursing profession. Memorandum of understanding signed by Fnopi-Cersi...

“Hemato-Irst On The Road”: from April to December,...

Ariana Grande responds to the concerns of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy