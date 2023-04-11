After two years of strategic work focused on strengthening the tourist relationship between Salta and Brazil, it was learned that in 2022 the neighboring country became the first issuer of tourists visiting Salta. A milestone product of the management coordinated by Governor Gustavo Sáenz and the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Matías Lammensat the moment of achieving the start-up of the Salta – San Pablo air route operated by Aerolíneas Argentinas.

It should be noted that in addition to obtaining the direct connection, strategic actions in the Brazilian market are added. such as the constant tourism promotion actions, participation in fairs and the construction of strategic alliances with first-line tour operators and specialized journalists.

Connectivity, communication and promotion have been the fundamental pillars on which the Government has managed to build a virtuous circle in terms of current tourism supply and demand. Proposing a comparison between 2019 and 2022, It is found that in the first period Brazil was the 8th tourist-issuing country while currently it occupies the first position in the ranking.

The governor Gustavo Sáenz appreciated this growth and stressed that “connectivity between Salta and the largest economy in Latin America means a leap in opportunities for tourism and other economic activities.”

Since August 2022, and due to a very high performance in terms of demand, the board of Aerolíneas Argentinas made the decision to increase the weekly frequency of the flight and bring it to two departures.

About, the Minister of Tourism and Sports of Salta, Mario Peñahighlighted “The continuity and growth that this route has had would have been impossible without the political decision of a provincial government to maximize the benefits of this connectivity and the fundamental support of Minister Matías Lammens, the entire team of the National Institute for Tourism Promotion and all the members of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Nation”.

Strategic planning

To the essential factor of connectivity, the Government added two central tools for tourism growth, they are participation in international fairs where operators learn about the services and experiences that destinations have to offer and build relationships with broadcasters.

These points highlight the presence , held from April 3 to 5 last. The Salta destination team was present there as an integral part of the Argentine mission.

“That Brazil occupies first place in the ranking of emitting countries today is the result of great teamwork between the Province, the Nation and the private sector. We are going to continue betting on the promotion of our destination in a market that has a lot to grow”, commented Minister Peña.

Mariana Farjat, owner of AHTintegrated the delegation and pointed out that “The work done is remarkable and this is reflected in the interest shown by the operators in Salta and the region. Brazil is a very important market for the sector and we will continue working to conquer it,” he concluded.

Added to this action are familiarization trips for wholesale tour operators, specialized journalists and event organizers. who toured the province during 2022 with the aim of knowing all the benefits that Salta has to offer.