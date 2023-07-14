Booming Supply and Demand of Children’s Drama Performances in Changsha for Summer Vacation

Title: Booming Demand for Children’s Drama Performances in Changsha as Summer Vacation Approaches

Changsha, China – As summer vacation approaches, the supply and demand for children’s drama performances in Changsha are booming. Theater companies in the city are lining up popular shows such as “Sleeping Beauty,” “Rabbit Meow Meow,” and “The Lion King” to entertain young audiences.

On July 13th, the surreal magical fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty and the Prince of Lollipops” took center stage at the Grand Theater of Meixi Lake International Culture and Art Center. Adapted from the classic Grimm’s fairy tale, the play seamlessly combines stage acting with large-scale magic effects. The audience was captivated by the witch’s instant transformation into a prince, sudden hurricanes in the theater, and Sleeping Beauty gracefully floating in the air.

The 2023 Meixi Lake Grand Theatre’s “Opening the Door to Art” children’s show season has kicked off, with many performances selling out quickly. The Hunan Grand Theater is also set to entertain families with parent-child dramas, creating a feast of stage art for the audience.

The “Opening the Door to Art” children’s drama performance season, lasting from July to August, promises more than 10 exciting performances, including special summer camps and public art lectures, providing an opportunity for children to experience various art forms and enjoy their summer holidays.

In July alone, there will be a variety of shows suitable for children, including the LIPAN large-scale illusion show “Don’t Blink,” the original fantasy interactive drama “Rabbit Meow Meow: Looking for a Music Treasure Box,” and the popular children’s musical “The Lion King.”

The interactive play “Rabbit Meow Meow: Looking for a Music Treasure Box,” staged on July 16th, utilizes space transformation and multi-level plot construction to give music elements anthropomorphic roles. The play adopts the groundbreaking 360-degree panoramic situational experience, immersing the young actors and live audiences in the enchanting music world.

On July 17th, “The Lion King” will take the stage. This performance design caters to the psychological needs of children, allowing them to gain simple knowledge of Chinese and mathematics in an entertaining and interesting manner. The play also emphasizes the importance of family affection and encourages children to grow up to be strong and brave individuals.

Another captivating play, “Big Ear Tutu: Adventures in the Bacteria Kingdom,” will be showcased on July 18th. Unlike ordinary scripted content, this play encourages children’s active participation. It explores the blind spots of current parenting methods and highlights the essential details in the law of children’s growth.

The “Opening the Door to Art” children’s play performance season is a regular project launched by the Meixi Lake Grand Theater every summer. This year, the theater offers a wide range of performances, including stage plays, musicals, and concerts, aiming to provide an immersive theater experience and cultivate children’s artistic enlightenment. Moreover, all performance tickets are reasonably priced from 20 to 100 yuan, making them accessible to families from all walks of life.

According to the Meixi Lake Grand Theater, the children’s drama market has significant potential, and this year’s performances have witnessed high ticket sales. The enthusiasm of Changsha citizens for excellent children’s plays is evident, with shows such as “Don’t Blink” and “The Lion King” selling out soon after opening.

In addition to the Meixi Lake Grand Theater, the Hunan Grand Theater is also enticing children with interactive parent-child science dramas. Shows like “Magic Physics” and “Chemistry Show” will bring joy and educational value to children during the summer vacation.

“Amazing Physics,” scheduled for July 23rd, will present 16 physics experiments through a unique storyline, song and dance performances, and puppetry, providing an entertaining and insightful experience.

On August 13th, the Chinese version of the Broadway interactive parent-child science drama, “Chemistry Show,” will showcase more than 30 captivating chemical experiments. Through humorous historical scenes and multimedia effects, the play explains the principles of chemistry and the history of science in a fun and engaging manner, igniting the curiosity for science in children’s hearts.

Parents and children in Changsha are eagerly anticipating these performances. One resident, Ms. Zhang, expressed her excitement and already purchased tickets for “Fantastic Physics.” She hopes the show will help her children better understand physics and develop a greater interest in science.

The cultural phenomenon of children’s drama performances in Changsha reflects the growing demand for high-quality shows catering to young audiences. These performances not only entertain but also inspire and educate children, creating precious memories during the summer vacation.

Source: Changsha Evening News

