These are the best boho dresses from Zara and H&M

Pleasant fabrics, eye-catching patterns and prints and bright colors – the boho chic is simply part of it in summer and it is impossible to imagine our wardrobes without it! How do you adopt the fashion trend? What are the best boho dresses from H&M and Zara that we’ll see everywhere soon?



In the hot summer months we just can’t get enough of light, airy outfits. However, our absolute favorite are summer dresses – and in absolutely any length! It doesn’t matter whether it’s a mini, midi or maxi dress – the best boho dresses with all the great prints and airy silhouettes make us dream of a beach holiday right away. Luckily, the Boho trend also exists at Zara and H&M and we have found the most beautiful models for you.

The best boho dresses: We love these models from Zara and H&M

Boho dresses simply put you in a good mood and always exude positive energy. The boho chic is not only wonderfully comfortable, but also available in a wide variety of designs and colors. Sometimes monochrome, motley and with colorful prints – boho dresses are totally en vogue this summer and should not be missing in any wardrobe. And after showing you the most beautiful wedding party dresses for guests, today we turn our attention to the best boho dresses from Zara and H&M.

Boho dresses with patterns

Whether batik, ethno or romantic floral patterns – patterns and prints are inextricably linked to the boho fashion trend. The best boho dresses from Zara and H&M radiate a wonderful lightness and enchant us with their romantic charm. To underline the casual boho look, wear leather sandals. But even in a style break with rough sneakers, the feminine dresses cut a great figure and ensure a modern look.

Why we love Zara and H&M boho dresses With a price between 50 and 70 euros, the models are an excellent opportunity to get involved in the boho trend without having to spend a lot of money. Natural materials such as linen, silk and cotton are in the foreground and the boho chic embodies freedom and a thirst for adventure through the influence of the hippie movement of the 70s. The countless combinations of patterns, colors and fabrics always ensure the best boho dresses for a casual, relaxed look.

White boho dresses

Fashion trends back and forth – clothes in white are simply part of summer and are a must in every wardrobe. So it’s no wonder that the best boho dresses from Zara and H&M also come in white. Above all, models made of cotton or light linen dresses are timeless classics and the trend pieces exude a light nonchalance. Whether as an airy summer outfit for the summer vacation or in everyday life – white boho dresses are suitable for every occasion and can be styled in an extremely versatile way. Add a pair of sandals or espadrilles, chic sunglasses and the perfect summer look is ready.

Boho-style maxi dresses

When we talk about the best boho dresses from Zara and H&M, then of course maxi dresses cannot be missing from our list. With their flowing fabrics, floor-length silhouettes and romantic patterns, they exude effortless tenderness and create a cool holiday vibe. Above all, models with flattering, romantic details such as flounces, lace and ruffles are very trendy this summer and transport us mentally to the beach. For a casual everyday look, combine the airy boho dresses with flat sandals and statement summer jewelry. With high heels, on the other hand, you create a romantic, elegant evening outfit. And for the cooler summer evenings, combine the maxi dresses with a suede jacket to create a cool mix of styles.

Short boho dresses

While we associate boho chic most with long, flowing dresses, the fashion trend works beautifully in the shorter version as well. So if you like to show more skin and show off your slender legs, you are in good hands with boho-style mini dresses. Especially on very hot days, the trend pieces are a real blessing and feel super light and comfortable. From unusual ethnic prints to dreamy floral motifs – the selection of boho dresses at Zara and H&M is really huge and there are no limits to the selection of cool models.

Embroidered dresses with jewelry beads

Bold boho dresses like this beaded embroidered maxi dress from Zara always make a great statement. Colors such as red, brown and orange tones are strongly present in boho chic and underline this wonderful nonchalance that defines the fashion trend. The charming dress can be perfectly styled for a beach holiday as well as for a comfortable everyday look and is always a great eye-catcher. Loose braided hairstyles or light beach waves in the hair complement the boho look perfectly and accessories such as necklaces, flowers and scarves give the outfit a playful touch.

Boho style kaftan dresses

Light, airy kaftan dresses are another must-have for the boho style, and the comfortable pieces are perfect for a stylish yet comfortable look. Models with eye-catching prints, embroidery and bright colors add a playful touch and let us really shine. Add flat sandals or feminine espadrilles and you have the ultimate summer look.

These are the best boho dresses from Zara and H&M

Boho-style white dresses are a must-have for summer

Boho dresses in soft pastel colors also make a fashion statement

Tunic dresses for a relaxed and stylish summer look

Zara’s boho dresses are always a great eye-catcher

White maxi dresses for an airy, light beach outfit

Boho-style mini dresses are also trending this summer

