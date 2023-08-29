Borges, the verses of the Saxons against blindness

previous post

Maps are the most commonly used and main form of representation of national territory, and are related to national sovereignty, security, and development interests. Standard maps are compiled according to the standards of drawing national boundaries in China and other countries in the world. In recent years, relevant departments have increased the supply of standard maps, carried out national map awareness publicity and education activities, and provided authoritative, accurate, and convenient public welfare map services for the public, reducing the occurrence of "problem maps" from the source. August 29 this year is the twentieth National Surveying and Mapping Law Awareness Day. On the 28th, the main event of the 2023 Surveying and Mapping Publicity Day and National Mapping Awareness Publicity Week with the theme of "no mistakes in the standardized use of maps" was held in Deqing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province. The event released the 2023 version of the standard map. According to reports, the 2023 version of the standard map service includes a series of 380 scale standard maps, covering China maps, world maps and thematic maps; a total of 1,661 reference maps. The 2023 version of the standard map was launched on the standard map service website sponsored by the Ministry of Natural Resources. What is a standard map? How to get a standard map? In recent years, what new progress and achievements have been made in raising the awareness of the national territory of the whole people? Maps are the most commonly used and main form of representation of national territory, which is related to national sovereignty, security and development interests A map is a graphic or image showing the name, shape, size, spatial location and attributes of natural and social and economic elements on paper, the Internet and other carriers, including paper maps, electronic maps, Internet maps, attached to various Maps on products and maps in other representations. In real life, many people are no strangers to maps. Looking at navigation, ordering takeaway, checking addresses… From production to life, from online to offline, maps are inseparable. Maps are not only a collection of geographic coordinates, but also a way to understand and express the world, and also provide people with various convenient services. According to data from the Ministry of Natural Resources, in the first half of this year, 29 key geographical information monitoring enterprises and institutions provided a total of 101.2 trillion times of location services, with an average of 559.05 billion times per day, a year-on-year increase of 25.6%. Maps are the most commonly used and main form of representation of national territory, which is related to national sovereignty, security and development interests. Maps are strictly political, rigorously scientific and strictly legal. A correct national map is a symbol of national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Whether it is daily life or carrying out foreign exchanges, it is of great significance to establish a sense of national territory and use standard maps. The standard map is compiled according to the national border drawing standards of China and other countries in the world. It can be used for news and publicity maps, illustrations in books and newspapers, advertising display background maps, handicraft design base maps, etc., and can also be used as a reference base map for the preparation of public maps. The public can browse and download the standard map for free, and the drawing approval number needs to be marked when using the standard map directly. In recent years, the Ministry of Natural Resources has increased the supply of standard maps to provide the public with authoritative, accurate, and convenient public welfare map services, reducing the occurrence of “problem maps” from the source. At present, my country has issued a total of 6 editions of standard maps, and 31 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps have provided online publishing routes and standard map services. According to Zhang Wenhui, Director of the Map Technology Review Center of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the standard map service provided by the Ministry of Natural Resources has received more than 12.58 million views, 5.47 million downloads and 190,000 registered users since its launch. At present, users can browse and download standard maps for free through the official website of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the standard map service system of the national geographic information public service platform “Tian Di Di”, and make personalized maps online. Editing (including zooming in, zooming out, and cropping) of map content needs to be submitted to the natural resources department for review before public use. Maps generated by self-help mapping need to be submitted to the natural resources department for review before public use. In addition, you can also purchase formal map products marked with the map approval number, or customize maps from surveying and mapping units with map compilation qualifications. Strengthen supervision and bring map management into the track of rule of law and standardization In use, maps with problems such as wrongly drawing national boundaries and missing important islands in our country appear from time to time. Some maps contain content that should not be disclosed or even classified, which damages national sovereignty, security and interests. In recent years, the Ministry of Natural Resources has stepped up supervision, and investigated and dealt with the maps released by various media such as TV, websites, newspapers, shops, and new media that do not comply with my country’s regulations and do not correctly express China’s territorial claims. In recent years, the legal system of surveying, mapping and geographic information in my country has been continuously improved, and map management has been brought into the track of rule of law and standardization. “Through improving map management policies and regulations, successively promulgating the “Regulations on Public Map Content Representation” and “Regulations on the National Secret Scope of Surveying and Mapping Geographical Information Management Work”, formulating new map product review standards to ensure orderly map application and management standards.” Ministry of Natural Resources Li Yongchun, director of the Department of Geographic Information Management, introduced. The recently issued “Opinions of the Ministry of Natural Resources on Accelerating the Transformation and Upgrading of Surveying, Mapping and Geographic Information Businesses to Better Support High-Quality Development” (hereinafter referred to as “Opinions”) proposes to establish a multi-level collaborative linkage mechanism focusing on “list” and “credit” , to improve the ability to quickly discover and lock evidence on Internet classified sensitive geographic information and “problem maps”. With the vigorous development of my country’s surveying and mapping geographic information business and the acceleration of information technology, Internet maps have emerged and developed rapidly. The content and variety of maps are becoming more and more abundant, and their applications are becoming more and more extensive. Wu Jianfeng, deputy director of the Geographic Information Management Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, introduced that in the past five years, the competent department of natural resources has provided map review government services for 63,000 map applications, including more than 300 advanced assisted driving maps, covering more than 360 cities, 110 Thousands of kilometers of roads. Internet maps have the characteristics of fast dissemination, wide coverage, and large influence. The competent department of natural resources shall coordinate the promotion of development and security, and actively support and standardize the development of new business forms of surveying, mapping and geographic information under the premise of securing the bottom line of surveying, mapping and geographic information security, and standardize the management of smart car basic maps and Internet maps. At the main event of the 2023 Surveying and Mapping Publicity Day and the National Mapping Awareness Publicity Week, a number of companies signed the “Standardized Use of Maps to Maintain Geographical Information Security” Internet Enterprise Proposal. According to reports, according to relevant regulations, Internet map service units that provide services such as geographic location positioning, geographic information uploading and labeling, and map database development to the public shall obtain corresponding surveying and mapping qualification certificates in accordance with the law, and shall use maps that have been reviewed and approved in accordance with the law. Verification and proofreading of new content on Internet maps. No unit or individual shall upload and mark through the Internet any content that shall not be displayed on the map in accordance with the relevant state regulations. The Ministry of Natural Resources has also launched…