Increases in buses and trains: how much do tickets cost from July 1

Travel in buses and trains in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) sit will be 8% more expensive, Starting this Saturday, July 1.

This increase is part of the scheme set by the Ministry of Transport since March, in which it stipulated that the ticket will be updated monthly based on the evolution of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

Its about sixth increase so far this yearsince increases of 39% were applied in January, 6% in March, 6.6% in April, 7.8% in May, and 8.6% in June.

How much will it cost to travel by bus?

Under the new scheme, from this Saturday the minimum bus ticket for sections of up to three kilometers goes from $46.35 to $50.06.

Meanwhile, for distances of three six kilometersthe amount is $55.77 and from 6 to 12 kilometers, $60.06.

Meanwhile, at distances ranging from 12 to 27 kilometersthe ticket starts to cost $64.36 and for distances greater than 27 kilometers, $68.63.

The new prices of train tickets

In the lines Mitre, Sarmiento, San Martín and the Tren de la Costa the minimum is from this July 1 of $31.46, while the remaining sections cost $40.04 and $50.05.

in the lines Roca, Belgrano Sur, Urquiza, and Belgrano Norte the three sections cost $24.31, $31.46 and $38.61.

On long-distance trains, for example, the journey Buenos Aires – Mar del Plata passes $2,365 (first) and $2,830 (pullman) to $2,550 and $3,055, respectively.

The ticket of the line that connects Buenos Aires with Rosario it becomes $2,025 (first) and $2,415 (pullman), while the one that arrives in Córdoba, the new rate of $2,985, $3,565 and $10,140 (cabin).

The justification of the Government for the increase in buses and trains

The Minister of Transportation, Diego Giuliano, pointed out that “the freeze caused a very large distortion, especially in transport within the country, which has its own rate.”

“The rate in the AMBA is today linked to the CPI, so that there is a balance and it does not stay so low, because otherwise this also means lower investment in transportation,” he added this morning in dialogue with Radio 10.

The monthly increase scheme will be applied, in principle, until December 2023; Previously, and until August of last year, the rates were frozen since March 2019.

